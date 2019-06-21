Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Ashley Willis of Peace Pirates
Ashley Willis has a BA in Communication from Georgetown College and a middle grade teaching certificate from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught middle school English, Science, History, and Bible before deciding to be at home with her four young sons, Cooper, Connor, Chandler, and Chatham.
Beth Jones of Reinvent
Beth Jones is a Bible teacher, pastor, and author who has been helping people apply God’s Word to reach their potential for thirty years. Her flagship book, Getting a Grip on the Basics, has sold more than 250,000 copies worldwide and has been translated into nineteen other languages. Her TV program, The Basics With Beth, airs on several networks internationally, including Hillsong Channel and TBN Nejat in the Middle East.
Rachel Swanson on Refining Our Relationships
Rachel is a best-selling author, speaker, and accredited Christian life coach. Her best-selling book, Big and Little Coloring Devotional was birthed by her own struggle to keep it together as a busy mama of three children under two years old. She’s also a contributing author for A Moment to Breathe: 365 Devotions That Meet You in Your Everyday Mess. A rising inspirational women’s speaker, she’s quickly become a trusted voice within the Christian women’s community. She lives with her family in Emmett, Idaho.
Joyce Meyer Answers Questions
Joyce Meyer is one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her daily broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books.
Stedman Graham of Identity Leadership
Stedman Graham has built a strong reputation for helping corporations, organizations, and individuals succeed. His life’s work has been and continues to be focused on teaching the value and process of Identity Leadership. In this episode he talks about his early life and the decisions he made about changing perspective and labels to grow into the Identity Leader he is today.
Karen Moore of What a Great Word
Karen Moore is a bestselling author with nearly 100 books published. Her best-selling devotionals range across several titles, including: What a Great Word!, Prayers from the Heart, Becoming a Woman of Worth, and The Heart-Shaped Life Daily Devotional. She’s a speaker, an author coach, and a content provider for the Christian industry. In this episode, she talks the power of words and explores how changing your vocabulary can bring joy and peace to your life.
Adam Dressler of This is How We Pray
Adam Dressler, author of This is How We Pray, is the Lead Pastor of Grace Community Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. Grace was recently named one of “The 100 Fastest Growing Churches in America” by Outreach Magazine. He talks through the realities we face in the midst of our everyday lives, and then shows how they can direct us towards a deeper friendship with God through our prayers.
Faithwords Editor Virginia Bhashkar
Have you wondered what the day-to-day of an acquiring editor’s life looks like? Virginia Bhashkar talks about what she looks for when acquiring a new author.
Don Piper of People I Met at the Gates of Heaven
Bestselling author Don Piper of People I Met at the Gates of Heaven sat down to talk with us about hope in the midst of physical pain and hardship, and how God uses people in our life to turn our eyes to Jesus. Don is a 15-year veteran of the Radio and Television broadcasting industry, an ordained minister for more than 33 years, a coauthor of 4 books that have sold more than 9 million copies.
Mandy Hale of You Are Enough
Blogger turned New York Times best-selling author and speaker, Mandy Hale is affectionately known around the world as the creator of “The Single Woman,” made famous by her blog handle. In this podcast, she talks about her newest book, You Are Enough, and how she wants readers to see that though life may not always be lighthearted and happy and shiny, each woman is deserving of the life she dreams of and hopes for.
Julianna Zobrist, author of Pull It Off, has many titles to her name: author, speaker, music artist, fashion muse, and social media influencer, to name a few. Juliannasat down to talk with us about how we can be transparent and vulnerable and yet secure and confident enough to walk through life facing our fears.
