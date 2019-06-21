Mandy Hale of You Are Enough

Blogger turned New York Times best-selling author and speaker, Mandy Hale is affectionately known around the world as the creator of “The Single Woman,” made famous by her blog handle. In this podcast, she talks about her newest book, You Are Enough, and how she wants readers to see that though life may not always be lighthearted and happy and shiny, each woman is deserving of the life she dreams of and hopes for.