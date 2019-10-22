Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Put on the armor of God, conquer your problems, and know your real enemy with renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Joyce Meyer.Have you ever felt you tried every solution on earth to solve a problem, but nothing worked? Have you ever wondered where the difficulties you…
Receive healing for your emotional wounds and discover your destiny as God's daughter with this 90-day devotional by internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.Healing the Soul of a Woman delved deeply into Joyce Meyer's personal story and the journey of healing for all women. Despite suffering from years of abuse,…
Rest your mind, body, and spirit and focus on God's principles for keeping the Sabbath with this helpful guide from bestselling author Robert Morris.A constant stream of busyness can slowly wear away at us over time: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Yet believers often forget that taking a day of…
Begin living in a new season of God's blessings with this companion study guide full of biblical principles for spiritual rest and growth.A constant stream of busyness can slowly wear away at us over time: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Yet believers often forget that taking a day of rest…
Loyal readers are drawn to Ideals for its celebration of life's most treasured moments. This 75th anniversary edition of Christmas Ideals continues a long legacy of providing inspiration and comfort to readers. This classic collection of all things Christmas includes poetry, essays, quotations, and recipes, as well as Bible excerpts…
The #1 bestselling study Bible, in this beautiful black leather edition, is now available in the English Standard Version (ESV), the best word-for-word literal translation of the Bible in contemporary English.The word-for-word accuracy, literary excellence, and depth of meaning found in the ESV text alongside the teaching of Dr. David…
The #1 bestselling study Bible is now available in the English Standard Version (ESV), the best word-for-word literal translation of the Bible in contemporary English.The word-for-word accuracy, literary excellence, and depth of meaning found in the ESV text alongside the teaching of Dr. David Jeremiah creates a dynamic, easy to…
Written by VeggieTales® creator Phil Vischer, this family Bible is more than a children's Bible storybook . . . it's a deep, engaging, laugh-out-loud gospel experience.The Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids will guide readers from Genesis to Revelation, retelling beloved Bible stories AND tackling tricky questions like "What is…