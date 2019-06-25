Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
More from T.D. Jakes
You don't have to be an entrepreneur to think like one and take flight with your dreams. Too often we remain in jobs that stifle our souls and leave us on the runway of opportunity with the engine of our deepest passion stalled, watching others make their personal vision a…
Remember feeling a pull, sensing a divine guide that was leading you to the right place or person? DESTINY, that inner compass, directs you to fulfillment of your highest purpose. When you reflect on your life, you may be amazed that your greatest moments resulted from circumstances that you did…
An instant #1 New York Times bestseller for six weeks, Bishop T.D. Jakes's smash-hit INSTINCT shows readers how to tap into their God-given intuition to achieve ultimate success. Whether you call it following your heart, a gut feeling, a hunch or intuition, instinct-the inner knowledge bubbling up from a wellspring…