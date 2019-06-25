Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet The Author: T. D. Jakes

T. D. Jakes is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than forty books and is the CEO of TDJ Enterprises, LLP. His television ministry program, The Potter’s Touch, is watched by 3.3 million viewers every week. He has produced Grammy Award-winning music as well as hit films such as Heaven Is For Real, Miracles from Heaven, and Jumping the Broom. A master communicator, he hosts MegaFest, Woman Thou Art Loosed, and other conferences attended by tens of thousands. He lives in Dallas, Texas.
Discover More

More from T.D. Jakes

Soar!

Soar!

Buy the Book

Read More

You don't have to be an entrepreneur to think like one and take flight with your dreams. Too often we remain in jobs that stifle our souls and leave us on the runway of opportunity with the engine of our deepest passion stalled, watching others make their personal vision a…

Destiny

Destiny

Buy the Book

Read More

Remember feeling a pull, sensing a divine guide that was leading you to the right place or person? DESTINY, that inner compass, directs you to fulfillment of your highest purpose. When you reflect on your life, you may be amazed that your greatest moments resulted from circumstances that you did…

Instinct

Instinct

Buy the Book

Read More

An instant #1 New York Times bestseller for six weeks, Bishop T.D. Jakes's smash-hit INSTINCT shows readers how to tap into their God-given intuition to achieve ultimate success. Whether you call it following your heart, a gut feeling, a hunch or intuition, instinct-the inner knowledge bubbling up from a wellspring…