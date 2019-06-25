Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet The Author: Joel Osteen

JOEL OSTEEN is the author of ten New York Times bestsellers and the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston. He has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world. His televised messages are seen by more than 10 million viewers each week in the United States and millions more in 100 nations around the world. He is also the host of Joel Osteen Radio, a 24-hour channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 128. He resides in Houston with his wife, Victoria, and their children. You can visit his website at http://www.joelosteen.com and find him on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JoelOsteen.

Next Level Thinking

Set aside the frustrations of your past and step into a new level of victory and favor with this spiritually powerful guide from #1 bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.We all have things that are trying to hold us back: guilt from past mistakes, temptations that we can't…

I Declare

Embrace God's blessings every morning and experience the glory of His promises with thirty-one powerful Scripture lessons based on a regular, favorite feature of Joel Osteen's sermons at Lakewood Church.Broken into thirty-one segments, this book defines the most powerful blessings in Scripture and encourages readers to declare one each day…

Our Best Life Together

Whether you've been married a few months or a few decades, this encouraging daily devotional will help you find quiet moments together to strengthen your faith in God and renew your love for and commitment to your spouse.In Our Best Life Together, Joel and Victoria Osteen want to encourage you…

You Can, You Will

Commit to excellence and celebrate your natural gifts by embracing eight principles for professional and spiritual success from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.In You Can, You Will, these eight undeniable qualities of winners can help you reach your potential and achieve new levels of success in your…

Every Day a Friday

Experience the joy of God's message and begin each day with a positive outlook with these words of wisdom from Lakewood Church pastor and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.Research that shows people are happiest on Fridays. Now, learn how you can generate this level of contentment and…

Your Best Life Now

Live boldly and act on your most powerful beliefs with this life-changing guide to faith, positive thinking, and spiritual fulfillment.Pastor Joel Osteen asks everyone to examine what he or she really believes. Why is this important? Because we will become what we believe. Our beliefs will prove either a barrier…