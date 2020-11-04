War rages as one empire falls and another rises in its place in the action-packed sequel to Devin Madson's bold epic fantasy, We Ride the Storm. "An exciting new author in fantasy." —Mark Lawrence, author of Red Sister There is no calm after the storm. In Kisia's conquered north, former empress Miko Ts'ai… Read More
"Lush, engrossing, and full of mystery and dark magic." —BookPage"Immersive…a feast to savor slowly." —BuzzFeed NewsThe Mask of Mirrors is the unmissable start to the Rook & Rose trilogy, a dazzling and darkly magical fantasy adventure by Marie Brennan and Alyc Helms, writing together as M. A. Carrick. Fortune favors the… Read More
A sweeping tale of revolution and wonder in a world not quite like our own, A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians is a genre-defying story of magic, war, and the struggle for freedom in the early modern world.It is the Age of Enlightenment -- of new and magical political… Read More
From one of the most exciting voices in dark fantasy comes a sweeping story of a soldier on a brutal quest to preserve her kingdom’s future.She was their hope, their martyr, their brother.…Driwna Marghoster, a soldier for the powerful merchant guild known as the Post, is defending her trade caravan… Read More
Together, Rielle and Tyen face a dazzling world of political intrigue, treacherous villains, and unforgettable magic in this powerful and thrilling final novel of the Millennium's Rule series. Rielle is now the Maker, restorer of worlds. She has lost count of the number of worlds she has been sent to… Read More
When magical creatures storm the gates of Londheim and claim it for themselves, Devin, a warrior priest, must decide who the true monsters are in the final book of the USA Today bestselling author's epic fantasy trilogy. Monsters have retaken the capital city of Londheim and claimed it for themselves.… Read More
In Gilded Age New York, a centuries-long clash between two magical families ignites when a young witch must choose between love and loyalty, power and ambition, in this magical novel by Louisa Morgan.In 1692, Bridget Bishop was hanged as a witch. Two hundred years later, her legacy lives on in… Read More
A gripping science fiction thriller where five women task themselves with ensuring the survival of the human race—if you mixed ". . .The Martian and The Handmaid's Tale, this sci-fi novel would be the incredible result" (Book Riot).“Best of 2020” –Library Journal“Best of 2020” –Kirkus “Best of 2020 – runner… Read More
Gunrunner empress Hail Bristol must navigate alien politics and deadly plots to prevent an interspecies war, in the explosive finale to the Farian War space opera trilogy.When Hail finally confronts the Farian gods, she makes a stunning discovery. There are no gods—only the Hiervet, an alien race with devastating powers… Read More
"A perfect military fantasy: brutal, complex, human and impossible to put down." - Tasha Suri, author of Empire of SandIn an epic fantasy unlike any other, two women clash in a world full of rebellion, espionage, and military might on the far outreaches of a crumbling desert empire. Touraine is a soldier.… Read More
Discover the gripping story of a young boy struggling to find his place in a world where nature itself has turned against humanity in the unforgettable conclusion to the Rampart trilogy.What will the future hold for those who are left?Koli has come a long way since being exiled from his… Read More
From the author of A Witch in Time comes a magical story set in Jazz Age Paris and modern-day America of family secrets and lost love set against the backdrop of an extraordinary circus.Paris, 1925: To enter the Secret Circus is to enter a world of wonder—a world where women weave illusions of magnificent… Read More
An emperor fights to reclaim her power and her place on the throne in this "utterly absorbing" fantasy tale of magic, mystery, and revolution (Emily Duncan).The emperor's reign has lasted for decades, his mastery of bone shard magic powering the animal-like constructs that maintain law and order. But now his… Read More
Experience an evocative combination of fantasy, history, and Jewish folklore in this fairytale-inspired novel from the author of The Sisters of the Winter Wood."The Light of the Midnight Stars is storytelling as spellcasting. Rossner has conjured something vivid and wild and true.” —Kiran Millwood Hargrave, author of The MerciesDeep in… Read More
Sonya has brought a foreign army to free her country from imperial rule, but her allies may have other goals in the second book of this thrilling epic fantasy trilogy from Jon Skovron.The first battle is over, but war yet looms on the horizon. Sonya and her allies--the foreign Uaine and their… Read More
Full of imagination, wit, and random sh*t flying through the air, "Alias meets X-Men" in this insane new Frost Files adventure that will blow your tiny mind (Maria Lewis).Teagan Frost might be getting better at moving sh*t with her mind - but her job working as a telekinetic government operative only ever… Read More
