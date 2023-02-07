Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Author headshot of Elizabeth Wein

Meet The Author: Elizabeth Wein

Elizabeth Wein is the holder of a private pilot’s license and the owner of about a thousand maps. She is best known for her historical fiction about young women flying in World War II, including the New York Times bestselling Code Name Verity and Rose Under Fire. Elizabeth is also the author of Cobalt Squadron, a middle grade novel set in the Star Wars universe and connected to the 2017 release The Last Jedi. Elizabeth lives in Scotland and holds both British and American citizenship. She invites you to visit her online at http://www.elizabethwein.com.

Discover More

Author Articles

Read More

Download Educator Guides & Book Club Guides

PR6000_CodeNameVerity_EG_FINALDownload
Enigma-Game-Book-Club-GuideDownload
PR6003_PearlThief_EG_FinalDownload
PR6001_BlackDoveWhiteRaven_EG_FinalDownload
PR6002_RoseUnderFire_EG_FinalDownload