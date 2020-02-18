Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.


Bear Came Along


by Richard T. Morris

Illustrated by LeUyen Pham

A Caldecott Honor Book!

 

 

A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community from a successful author and illustrator duo!

Once there was a river flowing through a forest. The river didn't know it was capable of adventures until a big bear came along. But adventures aren't any fun by yourself, and so enters Froggy, Turtles, Beaver, Racoons, and Duck.

These very different animals take off downstream, but they didn't know they needed one another until thankfully, the river came along.
This hilarious picture book and heartfelt message celebrates the joy and fun that's in store when you embark together on a ride of a lifetime.

 

 


Saturday


by Oge Mora

In this warm and tender story by the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank You, Omu!, join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that reminds them of what's best about Saturdays: precious time together.

Today would be special. Today would be splendid. It was Saturday! But sometimes, the best plans don't work out exactly the way you expect....

In this heartfelt and universal story, a mother and daughter look forward to their special Saturday routine together every single week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong--ruining storytime, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they'd been looking forward to going to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown...until her loving daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.

Author-artist Oge Mora's highly anticipated follow up to Caldecott Honor Thank You, Omu! features the same magnificently radiant artwork and celebration of sharing so beloved in her debut picture book.

 

 


The Book Hog


by Greg Pizzoli

Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

The Book Hog loves books-the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell-and he'll grab whatever he can find. There's only one problem: he can't read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.

Geisel Medalist Greg Pizzoli presents a new character who is sure to steal your heart in this picturebook full of humorous charm and vivid illustrations.

Hardcover

 

 


Lawrence in the Fall


by Matthew Farina

Illustrated by Doug Salati

Cover design or artwork by Doug Salati

When Lawrence Fox's teacher announces that students will be presenting their collections at show-and-tell, Lawrence realizes he doesn't have anything to share.
Luckily, Papa knows just what to do to help! Together, they venture into the woods. Lawrence is scared at first, but as he grows comfortable in the forest, he starts to recognize its magic, and how beautiful and unique each tree and leaf is, allowing him to gather a splendid, one-of-a-kind collection of his own!

Hardcover

 

 

2020 CHILDREN’S NOTABLES LIST

Bear Came Along by Richard T. Morris, ill. LeUyen Pham

A Big Bed for Little Snow by Grace Lin

The Book Hog by Greg Pizzoli

The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad

Saturday by Oge Mora

We Are Displaced by Malala Yousafzai

 

2020 RAINBOW LIST

The Mighty Heart of Sunny St. James by Ashley Herring Blake

The Last True Poets of the Sea by Julia Drake

 

2020 GREAT GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR TEENS

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo

 

2020 NOTABLE CHILDREN’S RECORDINGS LIST

The Wizards of Once: Twice Magic by Cressida Cowell, Read by David Tennant

 

2020 BEST FICTION FOR YOUNG ADULTS

The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones

Internment by Samira Ahmed

The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert

The Light at the Bottom of the World by London Shah

The Lying Woods by Ashley Elston

Where I End and You Begin by Preston Norton

 

2020 QUICK PICKS FOR RELUCTANT READERS

The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert

 

2020 LITA SCIENCE FICTION NOTABLES LIST

Field Trip by Molly Brooks

 

2020 AMELIA BLOOMER LIST

The Proudest Blue by Ibitihaj Muhammad

Wilma's Way Home by Doreen Rappaport

We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett

Amelia Westlake Was Never Here by Erin Gough