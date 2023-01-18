Free shipping on orders $35+

HACHETTE BOOK GROUP’S EMPLOYEE, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR, AND JOB APPLICANT PRIVACY POLICY

Effective Date: January 1, 2023
Last Updated: January 1, 2023

Hachette Book Group, Inc. (“Hachette” or “we”) collects a variety of personal information from our employees, independent contractors, and job applicants (individually or collectively, as applicable, “you”), as further described in this Employee, Independent Contractor, and Job Applicant Privacy Policy (the “Policy”). We understand that you care about how we collect, use, and share your personal information and value the trust you place in us. This Policy explains:

This Policy also contains specific disclosures that only apply to California residents (the “California Notice at Collection”).

Please note that your interactions with our public-facing websites, social media sites and handles, email newsletters and communications, and other online services (“Services”) are governed by our general privacy policy. This Policy does not apply to non-Hachette websites and mobile applications that may be linked to or from any communications or other interactions that we have with you. Please review the privacy policies on those websites and applications directly to understand their privacy practices.

Please note that we are providing this Policy to all employees, independent contractors, and job applicants. This Policy does not determine or demonstrate the employment status or classification of any particular person to whom it is provided.

Categories of Personal Information We Collect

“Personal information” means any information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with an individual. It does not include data that cannot be associated with you or for which identifying elements have been removed (“de-identified information”).

We collect the following categories of personal information from or about you and have collected each of the following categories in the past twelve months:

Please note that some personal information may fall within more than one category. Not every category or example of personal information that we have identified in this Policy will apply to every employee, independent contractor, or job applicant from whom we collect personal information.

Sources of Personal Information

We collect personal information about you through the application and recruitment process, directly from you, employment agencies, and screening services or other background-check providers. We may collect additional information from third parties, including former employers, credit reference agencies, or other sources that supply employment verification services. We also collect personal information about you during your employment with us or the provision of your services to us. This can be in the form of information that you provide directly to us, information that we gather from outside parties, or information that we collect automatically about you, such as by monitoring your use of and access to company vehicles and computers.

When you interact with our Services, certain information about your use of those Services is collected automatically. Much of this information is collected through cookies, web beacons, and other tracking technologies, as well as through your web browser or device. For more information, please review Hachette’s general privacy policy, which covers this topic in greater detail.

Purposes for Using Your Personal Information


We may use the personal information that we collect from or about you, including your sensitive personal information, for the following purposes:

Who We Share Your Personal Information With

We may share your personal information with the following parties for the following purposes:

We do not sell the personal information that we collect from and about you.

Personal Information Retention Periods

Your personal information will be stored in accordance with applicable laws and kept as long as Hachette has an ongoing legitimate business need to carry out the purposes described in this Policy or otherwise required by applicable law.

California Notice at Collection

The provisions of this California Notice at Collection apply only to residents of California and in addition to the general information regarding how we collect, use, and share your personal information, as detailed in the preceding provisions of this Policy. Persons with disabilities may contact us at privacy@hbgusa.com or 1-800-890-0625 to obtain this California Notice at Collection in an alternative format.

Under the California Consumer Privacy Act (the “CCPA”), we must notify you: