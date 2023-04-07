CELEBRATE WITH LBYR!

Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
All Good in the Hood
by Dwayne Reed
Illustrated by Gladys Jose
This bounce-to-the-beat picture book by America’s favorite rapping teacher from Chicago is a tribute to the sights and sounds of a city neighborhood and the special bond between brothers as they help each other overcome their fears.
Today is June 19th, Juneteenth’s what they say and for my family, it’s a very special day.
But sometimes the hood feels scary when we’re walking around. I wish I could stay home where it’s safe and sound. Where the dogs aren’t BARKING, and the cars aren’t HONKING, and the streetlights aren’t FLICKERING.
But when Big Bro tells me it will all be okay, I know the noises can’t hurt me and ruin my day.
The Night Before Eid
by Aya Khalil
Illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh
Celebrate the end of Ramadan with this luminous Muslim family story about faith, history, and delicious foods.
On the night before Eid, it’s finally time to make special sweet treats: Teita’s famous ka’ak. Zain eagerly unpacks the ingredients from his grandmother’s bulky suitcase: ghee from Khalo Karim, dates from Amo Girgis, and honey from Tant Tayseer—precious flavors all the way from Egypt. Together with Mama and Teita, Zain follows his family’s recipe and brings to life Eid songs and prayers, pharaonic history, and the melodies and tastes of his Egyptian heritage.
This Muslim holiday story, featuring a delicious ka’ak recipe, is a satisfying addition to a joyful and expansive Eid.
I Am a Rainbow!
by Mark Kanemura
Illustrated by Richard Merritt
With Steve Foxe
A professional dancer, LGBTQIA+ advocate, and social media star shares this inspiring picture book based on his childhood in Hawaii and encourages readers to find safe spaces that allow them to shine bright.
Mark loves putting on shows, dressing up, and dancing! But what makes him happy at home gets him teased at school. To remind Mark that his unique light makes the world a brighter place, his parents surprise him with a beautiful, flowing cape. Wearing it, he feels invincible and free to shine all over Honolulu! It even gives him the courage to befriend some kids who are just as colorful as he is. When the cape goes missing, Mark loses his new confidence. How will he ever shine again?
Mark's relatable, real-life inspired story paired with Richard Merritt's bright and energetic illustrations is a celebration of self-acceptance.
My Diwali Light
by Raakhee Mirchandani
Illustrated by Supriya Kelkar
A charming holiday story following one girl’s family as they celebrate their Diwali traditions with the ones they love.
Devi loves the Diwali season. It’s a time to wear her favorite red bindi and eat samosas until she bursts! Makemithai and design rangoli with her Papa. And paint diyas with her nani—a reminder to shine her light brightly all year long.
This joyful story, with vibrant collage illustrations, follows one girl’s Diwali traditions as her family celebrates their favorite holiday with the ones they love.
Join Beni and his family as they celebrate a year in Jewish Holidays, including all their favorite craft activities, recipes, songs, and stories for each occasion. The perfect gift book that gives all year long.
Chronicling a full year of Jewish festivities—from Rosh Hashanah through Shavuot, with every momentous occasion in between—this one-of-a-kind treasury includes homespun family stories, origin notes, craft activities, songs, and recipes for each holiday. With ideas on how to make masks for Purim, recipes to bake fresh honey-dipped challah to mark the new year, and so much more, this interactive holiday collection begs to be revisited again and again.
Beautifully crafted and with the right balance of factual details interspersed with fictional stories, this Jewish treasury is a welcome introduction to each holiday in the calendar year, and it is all told through the lens of Beni’s bear family. For parents who grew up reading Beni’s Family Treasury and Beni’s Family Cookbook, the family tradition lives on in this much anticipated compendium for contemporary readers.
Bestselling, beloved author Sandra Boynton–and a very exuberant chicken!–have an important message to share in this inspiring and highly giftable all-ages picture book for every life milestone!
Whether you are learning to skate, baking a cake, or even making a mistake, this hilarious and heartfelt rhyming book reminds us that trying our best is reason to celebrate. From children trying to master new skills to adults who had a hard week at work, we all get overwhelmed sometimes and need reassurance. And who better to offer it than a chicken exclaiming: “WOO HOO! YOU’RE DOING GREAT!”
The ideal gift to cheer on kids and adults through life’s milestones–both big and small–including moving up ceremonies and graduations, birthdays, testing out a hobby, starting out somewhere new, and so much more.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Bronx Is My Home
by Alyssa Reynoso-Morris
Illustrated by Kim Holt
Welcome to The Bronx, New York! A picture book celebration of hometown pride including the history, landscape, cuisines, cultures, and activities unique to this vibrant community.
There's only one place where you can see bodegas and businesses bustling on every street, taste the most delicious empanadas in the world, smell the salty sea air of Pelham Bay, and pet horses at the Bronx Equestrian Center. From sunrise to sunset, Santiago and Mami have many treasures to enjoy in their neighborhood on a beautiful Saturday, including colorful birds on the Siwanoy Trail and fresh cannolis on Arthur Avenue.
This energetic and joyful family story offers both a journey through and a love letter to this special borough. The Bronx Is My Home is a triumphant celebration of hometown pride, as well as a heartfelt invitation to all, for readers of My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero, illustrated by Zeke Pena, and Saturday by Oge Mora.
A Crown for Corina
by Laekan Zea Kemp
Illustrated by Elisa Chavarri
A charming story about a girl who learns a beloved family tradition and the symbolism behind the Mexican flower crown, from two Pura Belpré award-winning creators.
Today is Corina’s birthday, and she’s excited to wear the biggest crown with the most beautiful flowers picked from her abuela’s garden.
Each flower tells a special story about all the ways Corina is rooted in the family she loves.
With elegant and eye-catching illustrations from award-winning artist Elisa Chavarri, this charming story shares a beloved family tradition through one girl’s journey of self-discovery as she learns about the symbolism behind the Mexican flower crown.