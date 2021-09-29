Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
The Good Spell Book
Take control of your life with this essential handbook of 85 everyday easy spells for the modern witch, revised with 10 new spells and filled…
In the House in the Dark of the Woods
The eerie, disturbing story of one of our perennial fascinations — witchcraft in colonial America — wrapped up in a lyrical novel of psychological suspense.…
The Witches
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Cleopatra, the #1 national bestseller, unpacks the mystery of the Salem Witch Trials. It began in 1692, over an exceptionally…
The Book of My Dreams
Only you can write the book of your dreams…As personal and unique as fingerprints, our dreams are our best way of peeking in to the…
The Terror
The "masterfully chilling" novel that inspired the hit AMC series (Entertainment Weekly). The men on board the HMS Terror — part of the 1845 Franklin Expedition, the first…
The Collector
“A superb novel…Evil has seldom been so sinister.” –TimeHailed as the first modern psychological thriller, The Collector is the internationally bestselling novel that catapulted John…
The Historian
The record-breaking phenomenon from Elizabeth Kostova is a celebrated masterpiece that "refashioned the vampire myth into a compelling contemporary novel, a late-night page-turner" (San Francisco…
The Host
Melanie Stryder refuses to fade away. The earth has been invaded by a species that take over the minds of their human hosts while leaving…
The Shining Girls
Now an Apple TV+ series starring Elisabeth Moss: the girl who wouldn't die hunts the killer who shouldn't exist in this "expertly chilling" twist on the serial…
Getaway
In this terrifying novel from the bestselling "master of the psychological thriller" and author of Baby Teeth (Entertainment Weekly), three friends set off on a hike…
Drood
On June 9, 1865, while traveling by train to London with his secret mistress, 53-year-old Charles Dickens — at the height of his powers and…