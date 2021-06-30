This hopeful story of a resilient tree that grew (and still grows) at the base of the twin towers is a simple introduction for young readers to gain an understanding of September 11th and the impact it had on America.One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed. Buildings… Read More
From bestselling author Deborah Underwood comes a lively and heartwarming letter writing exchange between all the planets in outer space to show the power of perspective.It was an ordinary day for Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, (and don't forget Pluto, the dwarf planet). The planets were circling… Read More
One girl sets out on a journey across the treacherous Arizona desert to rescue a young pilot stranded after a plane crash in this gripping story of friendship, courage, and rescue, from bestselling and award-winning author Dusti BowlingTwelve-year-old Jolene spends every day she can at the library watching her favorite… Read More
Fans of Rebecca Stead and Lynda Mullaly Hunt will embrace this heartwarming story about the effects of grief, the power of friendship, and learning that sometimes not all lost things are meant to be found.When twelve-year-old Leah goes to spend the summer in Chicago with her little cousin TJ, she's… Read More
A timely and thought-provoking novel about one girl's fight against gender inequality at her middle school and the lessons about her own privilege she learns along the way.Margie Kelly's perfect skirt was dress coded on her very first day of middle school. Upset and embarrassed, Margie spends the whole day… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316461573
USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: July 13th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.