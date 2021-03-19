Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Books for #RamadanReads

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, self-reflection, self-improvement, and other activities observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a time for faith, friends, and family to come together.

This year LBYR is sharing books by Muslim authors that you can read and recommend during Ramadan—and all year long. Read on for videos, interviews, guides, and more.

Add these books to your shelves

The Proudest Blue

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

The Kindest Red

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

Proud (Young Readers Edition)

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $12.99

Malala

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

I Am Malala

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

Malala's Magic Pencil

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

My Name Is Malala

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

We Are Displaced

USD: $11.99 / CAD: $15.99

More Than Just a Pretty Face

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

Sway with Me

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

Amira & Hamza: The Quest for the Ring of Power

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

Internment

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

Hollow Fires

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

Nura and the Immortal Palace

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

The Kaya Girl

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

The Next New Syrian Girl

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

Muhammad Najem, War Reporter

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

The Red Pencil

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

The Night Before Eid

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

Praise & Accolades

Podcasts & Audio Excerpts

Videos!

