Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nonfiction
Conversations in Black
Hard-hitting, thought-provoking, and inspiring, Conversations in Black offers sage wisdom for navigating race in a radically divisive America, and, with help from his mighty team…
It Was All a Dream
Young Black Americans have been trying to realize the promise of the American Dream for centuries and coping with the reality of its limitations for…
Trailblazer
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, whose 50-year-career as a journalist put her in the forefront of the fight for social justice, offers a comprehensive view of racial…
The World According to Fannie Davis
As seen on the Today Show: This true story of an unforgettable mother, her devoted daughter, and their life in the Detroit numbers of the…
Unseen
Hundreds of stunning images from black history have long been buried in The New York Times archives. None of them were published by The Times--until…
We Live for the We
A warm, wise, and urgent guide to parenting in uncertain times, from a longtime reporter on race, reproductive health, and politics. In We Live…
Proud
THE FIRST FEMALE MUSLIM AMERICAN TO MEDAL AT THE OLYMPIC GAMESNAMED ONE OF TIME'S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLEGrowing up in New Jersey as the only…
No Ashes in the Fire
From a leading journalist and activist comes a brave, beautifully wrought memoir.When Darnell Moore was fourteen, three boys from his neighborhood tried to set him…
How We Fight White Supremacy
This celebration of Black resistance, from protests to art to sermons to joy, offers a blueprint for the fight for freedom and justice -- and…
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching
A New York Times BestsellerAn unflinching account of what it means to be a young black man in America today, and how the existing script…
African American Experience
This wide-ranging archive, capturing more than four centuries of African American history and culture in one essential volume, is at once poignant, painful, celebratory, and…
Books For Young Readers
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
Jason Reynolds
This is NOT a history book.
This is a book about the here and now.
A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.
A book about race.
The construct of race has always been used to gain and keep power, to create dynamics that separate and silence. This remarkable reimagining of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning reveals the history of racist ideas in America, and inspires hope for an antiracist future. It takes you on a race journey from then to now, shows you why we feel how we feel, and why the poison of racism lingers. It also proves that while racist ideas have always been easy to fabricate and distribute, they can also be discredited.
Through a gripping, fast-paced, and energizing narrative written by beloved award-winner Jason Reynolds, this book shines a light on the many insidious forms of racist ideas--and on ways readers can identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their daily lives.
So You Want to Talk About Race
Ijeoma Oluo
Unseen
Dana Canedy
It all started with Times photo editor Darcy Eveleigh discovering dozens of these photographs. She and three colleagues, Dana Canedy, Damien Cave and Rachel L. Swarns, began exploring the history behind them, and subsequently chronicling them in a series entitled Unpublished Black History, that ran in print and online editions of The Times in February 2016. It garnered 1.7 million views on The Times website and thousands of comments from readers. This book includes those photographs and many more, among them: a 27-year-old Jesse Jackson leading an anti-discrimination rally of in Chicago, Rosa Parks arriving at a Montgomery Courthouse in Alabama a candid behind-the-scenes shot of Aretha Franklin backstage at the Apollo Theater, Ralph Ellison on the streets of his Manhattan neighborhood, the firebombed home of Malcolm X, Myrlie Evans and her children at the funeral of her slain husband , Medgar, a wheelchair-bound Roy Campanella at the razing of Ebbets Field.
Were the photos--or the people in them--not deemed newsworthy enough? Did the images not arrive in time for publication? Were they pushed aside by words at an institution long known as the Gray Lady? Eveleigh, Canedy, Cave, and Swarms explore all these questions and more in this one-of-a-kind book.
UNSEEN dives deep into The Times photo archives--known as the Morgue--to showcase this extraordinary collection of photographs and the stories behind them.