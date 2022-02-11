Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
As a publisher of books for readers of all kinds, of all ages, we support the rights of students to have access to literature and believe that reading about a variety of experiences is one of the most important foundations of a free society.
We are deeply concerned about recent intensified efforts to remove certain books from school libraries and classroom reading lists. These removals deny students access to stories that interest them and that broaden their understanding of the world. Few things are more powerful to a child than reading a book with characters similar to oneself—or reading a book that makes vivid the life of someone from a different background. These experiences are the building blocks of empathy, social connection, and democracy.
Many Hachette books are among those that have been challenged by local authorities. We are proud of these banned and challenged books, and wholeheartedly support their authors and illustrators. We stand with our industry partners at the National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Author's Guild in their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression and protect writers against censorship.