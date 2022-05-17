From a star theoretical physicist, a journey into the world of particle physics and the cosmos—and a call for a more liberatory practice of science.



Winner of the 2021 Los Angeles Times Book Prize in Science & Technology

Winner of the 2022 Phi Beta Kappa Book Award in Science

Winner of the 2022 PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Award

A Finalist for the 2022 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award

A Smithsonian Magazine Best Science Book of 2021

A Symmetry Magazine Top 10 Physics Book of 2021

An Entropy Magazine Best Nonfiction Book of 2020-2021

A Publishers Weekly Best Nonfiction Book of the Year

A Kirkus Reviews Best Nonfiction Book of 2021

A Booklist Top 10 Sci-Tech Book of the Year



In The Disordered Cosmos, Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein shares her love for physics, from the Standard Model of Particle Physics and what lies beyond it, to the physics of melanin in skin, to the latest theories of dark matter—along with a perspective informed by history, politics, and the wisdom of Star Trek.



One of the leading physicists of her generation, Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein is also one of fewer than one hundred Black American women to earn a PhD from a department of physics. Her vision of the cosmos is vibrant, buoyantly nontraditional, and grounded in Black and queer feminist lineages.



Dr. Prescod-Weinstein urges us to recognize how science, like most fields, is rife with racism, misogyny, and other forms of oppression. She lays out a bold new approach to science and society, beginning with the belief that we all have a fundamental right to know and love the night sky. The Disordered Cosmos dreams into existence a world that allows everyone to experience and understand the wonders of the universe.