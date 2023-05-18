Go to Hachette Book Group home

Big Fat Notebooks

Hey, Can I Borrow Your Notes?

For every middle schooler or high schooler who has ever whispered, “Hey—can I borrow your notes?” there is the Big Fat Notebook series, a revolutionary study guide series created by the editors of America’s #1 educational bestseller Brain Quest. Each indispensable study guide is like getting to borrow the notebook of the best student in class, with highlighted key concepts, doodles that illuminate tricky ideas, mnemonics, and more.

Middle School

  The Big Fat Middle School Math Workbook

    The Big Fat Middle School Math Workbook

  Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook

  Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook

  Everything You Need to Ace World History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

    Everything You Need to Ace World History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

  Everything You Need to Ace U.S. History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

    Everything You Need to Ace U.S. History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

  Everything You Need to Ace English Language Arts in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace English Language Arts in One Big Fat Notebook

High School

  Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook

  Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook

  Everything You Need to Ace Chemistry in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace Chemistry in One Big Fat Notebook

  Everything You Need to Ace Biology in One Big Fat Notebook

    Everything You Need to Ace Biology in One Big Fat Notebook

Book Sets

Big Fat Notebooks: The Complete Middle School Study Guides
Big Fat Notebooks High School: The Complete High School Study Guides

All the trappings of an actual student notebook… the illustrations and mnemonic devices are perfectly in tune with a middle-school reader’s needs… For any student who is looking for a big fat reinforcement.

Booklist

