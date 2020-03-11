- THE SNARLING CITIZEN: Essays (1995, Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
- THE WORST YEARS OF OUR LIVES: Irreverent Notes from a Decade of Greed (1990, Pantheon)
- RE-MAKING LOVE: The Feminization of Sex (1987, Anchor)
- THE HEARTS OF MEN: American Dreams and the Flight from Commitment (1987, Anchor)
- WOMEN IN THE GLOBAL FACTORY (1983, South End Press)
- COMPLAINTS AND DISORDERS: The Sexual Politics of Sickness (1977, Feminist Press)
- THE AMERICAN HEALTH EMPIRE: Power, Profits, and Politics (1971, Random House)
- LONG MARCH, SHORT SPRING: The Student Uprising at Home and Abroad (1969, Monthly Review Press)
A New York Times bestseller! From the celebrated author of Nickel and Dimed, Barbara Ehrenreich explores how we are killing ourselves to live longer, not better.A razor-sharp polemic which offers an entirely new understanding of our bodies, ourselves, and our place in the universe, NATURAL CAUSES describes how we over-prepare…
From the New York Times bestselling author of Nickel and Dimed comes a brave, frank, and exquisitely written memoir that will change the way you see the world.Barbara Ehrenreich is one of the most important thinkers of our time. Educated as a scientist, she is an author, journalist, activist, and…
A New York Times Notable BookAn ALA Notable Book"Original and illuminating." --The Washington PostWhat draws our species to war? What makes us see violence as a kind of sacred duty, or a ritual that boys must undergo to "become" men? Newly reissued in paperback, Blood Rites takes readers on an…
A brilliant and insightful exploration of the rise and fall of the American middle class by New York Times bestselling author, Barbara Ehrenreich. One of Barbara Ehrenreich's most classic and prophetic works, Fear of Falling closely examines the insecurities of the American middle class in an attempt to explain its…
From the New York Times bestselling author of Nickel and Dimed comes a futuristic thriller about science, love, politics, and social disarray.Della Markson is searching for her son, a brilliant, nihilistic computer hacker who has invented an addictive computer game. She teams up with her former professor, Alex MacBride, an…