In this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the… Read More
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book, "A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics" (Booklist). Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their… Read More