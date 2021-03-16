Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Baloney and Friends

In this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780759554696

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book, "A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics" (Booklist). Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759554801

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers