Use FALLSAVINGS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Walk in the steps of Socrates, test the acoustics of the amphitheater of Epidavros, and set sail for Santorini: with Rick Steves, Greece is yours to explore! Inside Rick Steves Greece: Athens & The Peloponnese you'll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending two weeks or more exploring Greece
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Parthenon and the Agora to the small towns and beaches of the Peloponnesian Peninsula
- How to connect with culture: Go back in time at the National Archaeological Museum, sample olives and feta in the Mediterranean sunshine, or sip ouzo at a local taverna
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps for exploringon the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a Greek phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Athens, Nafplio, Epidavros, Mycenae, Olympia, Patra, Kardamyli, the Mani Peninsula, Sparta, Mystras, Delphi, Hydra, Mykonos, Delos, Santorini, and more
Spending a week or less in the city? Check out Rick Steves Pocket Athens!