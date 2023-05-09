Author Tours

Meet our authors at these talks, storytimes, cooking demonstrations, workshops, and more!

Tuesday February 22nd

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-person appearance at The Gaf West – Hell’s Kitchen in NYC, NY

Monday February 28th

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-person appearance at Novel Neighbor in St. Louis, MO

Wednesday March 2nd, 6:00 PM ET

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-person appearance at Highland Brewing in partnership with Malaprops Books in Asheville, NC

Details here.

Wednesday March 4th, 7:00 PM ET

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-person appearance at Porter Square Books in Boston, MA

Details here.

Wednesday March 9th, 1:00 PM ET

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

Virtual event with the Cuyahoga County Public Library in Parma, OH.

Details here.

Wednesday March 16th, 4:00 PM CT

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-person appearance at SXSW in Austin, TX

Details here.

Thursday March 24th, 6:00 PM ET

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-person appearance at Sam Miller’s with Fountain Bookstore in Richmond, VA

Details here.

Friday March 25th, 9:30 PM ET (6:30 PM PT)

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

Virtual Event with Third Place Books in Seattle, WA

Details here.

Monday May 2nd, 6:00 PM MT

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-Person Trivia Event with BookBar in Denver, CO

Details here.

Saturday November 20th, 12:00 PM EST

Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think

In-person appearance at the Miami Book Fair in Miami, FL

Details here.

Sunday November 21st, 5:00 PM EST

Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think

Ticketed In-person event at Buxton Books in Charleston, SC

Details here.

Friday December 3rd, 8:00 PM PT

Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think

Ticketed In-person event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, SC

Details here.

Monday December 13th, 7:00 PM ET

Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think

In-person event at Cuyahoga County Library in Cleveland, OH

Details here.

Friday, January 21st, 6:30 PM PST

Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough

In conversation with Aran Goyoaga at Book Larder in Seattle, WA (virtual)

Details here.

Tuesday, January 25th, 6:00 PM EST

Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough

Virtual event at Fountain Bookstore in Richmond, VA

Details here.

Thursday, February 3rd, 7:00 PM CST

Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough

Virtual event at Left Bank Books in St. Louis, MO

Details here.

Wednesday, February 9th, 6:00 PM EST

Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough

Virtual event hosted by the Philadelphia Free Library in Philadelphia, PA

Details here.