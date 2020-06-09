Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Enter our Antiracism Bookshelf Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a set of books, including Stamped from the Beginning, Stamped, So You Want to Talk About Race, and Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?, and an Antiracist Bookshelf print illustrated by Jane Mount.

 

1.Promotion Start Date: June 11nd, 12:01 AM
2.Promotion End Date: June 25th, 11:59 PM ET
3.Prize(s)*: one (1) prize available for five (5) winners. The Prize consists of one (1) paperback copy of Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi, one (1) hardcover copy of Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, one (1) paperback copy of So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, one (1) paperback copy of Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Daniel Tatum, and one (1) print of Jane Mount's Antiracist Bookshelf. The total ARV of all the prizes is $108.98.
4.Sponsor Coordinator Initials/Work Station No.: LF5723

Stamped from the Beginning

The National Book Award winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread, and deeply rooted in American society.Some Americans insist that we're living in…

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USAToday bestseller! A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism--and antiracism--in AmericaThis is NOT a history book.This…

So You Want to Talk About Race

In this New York Times bestseller, Ijeoma Oluo offers a hard-hitting but user-friendly examination of race in AmericaWidespread reporting on aspects of white supremacy--from police…

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

The classic, bestselling book on the psychology of racism -- now fully revised and updated Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will…

About the Ideal Bookshelf

In May 2020, Jane Mount, founder of the Ideal Bookshelf, created an illustration of non-fiction books to read to be anti-racist and to make us all better people.

 

We make things for people who love books.

 

I started Ideal Bookshelf in 2008, painting the books that change people's lives. I wrote and illustrated a book about books called Bibliophile, published by Chronicle Books in 2018. In 2012 (with writer Thessaly La Force) I made a book called My Ideal Bookshelf, published by Little, Brown, and full of the favorite books of 100+ famous creative thinkers.

 

Ideal Bookshelf is now a (very) small team of folks, working to create beautiful things and send them out to you as quickly as possible. Visit the website to learn more.