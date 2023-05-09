Algonquin Young Readers – Books For Children

Go to Hachette Book Group home

The House on Sunrise Lagoon: Sam Makes a Splash
by Nicole Melleby

The House on Sunrise Lagoon: Marina in the Middle
by Nicole Melleby

Mermaid and Pirate
by Tracey Baptiste, Illustrated by Leisl Adams

The Counterclockwise Heart
by Brian Farrey

Camp QUILTBAG
by Nicole Melleby, by A. J. Sass

Sunny and Oswaldo
by Nicole Melleby, Illustrated by Alexandra Colombo

Walls
by L.M. Elliott

Cold-Blooded Myrtle (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 3)
by Elizabeth C. Bunce

Beatrice Likes the Dark
by April Genevieve Tucholke, Illustrated by Khoa Le

Dead Flip
by Sara Farizan

Up All Night
Edited by Laura Silverman

The Science of Being Angry
by Nicole Melleby

How to Become a Planet
by Nicole Melleby

The Tiltersmith
by Amy Herrick

When the World Runs Dry
by Nancy F. Castaldo

African Icons
by Tracey Baptiste, Narrator Karen Chilton

Egg Marks the Spot (Skunk and Badger 2)
by Amy Timberlake, Illustrated by Jon Klassen

All Pets Allowed: Blackberry Farm 2
by Adele Griffin, Illustrated by LeUyen Pham

Don't Check Out This Book!
by Kate Klise, Illustrated by M. Sarah Klise

The Oddmire, Book 2: The Unready Queen
by William Ritter

