Grand Central Publishing, formerly Warner Books, came into existence in 1970 when Warner Communications acquired the Paperback Library, subsequently publishing paperback reprints editions of such bestsellers as Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird and Umberto Eco’s The Name Of The Rose. Today, Grand Central Publishing reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback, and mass market imprints that cater to every kind of reader. Its imprints are GCP Balance, Forever, Grand Central, Legacy Lit, and Twelve. Visit us at grandcentralpublishing.com