Meet The Author: Mia Michaels

Mia Michaels was an Emmy Award-winning judge and choreographer for the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance. She was a creator of Broadway’s hit musical Finding Neverland, and she recently reinvented a New York institution, the Rockettes of Radio City Music Hall. Mia has choreographed national performances for Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Prince, and more.