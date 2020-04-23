Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What's Happening at BookExpo and BookCon 2018

BOOTH SIGNINGS

Thursday, May 31

 

10 AM:  Julian Castro

11 AM:  Nicholas Sparks, Every Breath (Grand Central)

Noon:  Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen Novel (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

1 PM:  Don Diamont , My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other (Center Street)

1 PM:  Stephanie Land, Maid (Hachette Books)

2 PM:  Min Jin Lee, Pachinko and Free Food for Millionaires (Grand Central)

2 PM:  Mika Brzezinski, Know Your Value (Hachette Book Group)

3 PM:  Wednesday Martin, Untrue (Little, Brown)

3 PM:  Rena Rossner, The Sisters of the Winter Wood (Redhook)

 

