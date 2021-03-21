Wellness Reads for the Most Amazing Caregiver
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life—and your self —with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps…
Get Out of My Head
Calm your thoughts, navigate your stress, and understand your anxiety with this compact illustrated guide for overthinkers everywhere.Are you an overthinker? You're not alone! In…
You Look Tired
In the tradition of Ali Wong and Amy Schumer comes this whip-smart, spit-out-your-coffee funny guide for new parents—from popular blogger and columnist Jenny True. Plenty of "new…
Why Did No One Tell Me This?
Full of honest advice and inclusive options, Why Did No One Tell Me This? is the funny, personality-filled, illustrated guide to pregnancy, birth, and beyond…
Lunar Abundance
Lunar Abundance is a beautiful and practical guide for today's women on cultivating peace, purpose, and abundance in both their personal and professional lives, guided…
Lunar Abundance: Reflective Journal
A beautiful and practical guide to Lunar Abundance -- working with the phases of the moon!Lunar Abundance is a holistic self-care practice that uses the…
The Habit Trip
Live a life of motivation and purpose with The Habit Trip, an active journey to self-discovery, one micro-change at a time!When something feels wrong, your…
The Thank-You Project
Gratitude and happiness go hand-in-hand -- and The Thank-You Project provides an easy-to-follow approach for creating more of both.Who helped you become the person you…
The Cannabis Apothecary
Learn how to buy, prepare, and safely use THC and CBD for maximum benefits to your body, mind, home, and spirit with this essential guide…
Magical Meditations
Cultivate calm and creativity with Magical Meditations, a guided journal filled with prompts and rituals to inspire peace and mindful reflection. Soothing spells, restorative rituals,…