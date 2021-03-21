Give Mom the Gift of Entertainment
Dynamic Dames
Celebrate 50 of the most empowering and unforgettable female characters ever to grace the screen, as well as the artists who brought them to vibrant…
This Was Hollywood
In this one-of-a-kind Hollywood history, the creator of Instagram's celebrated @ThisWasHollywood reveals the forgotten past of the film world in a dazzling visual package modeled…
Women Who Rock
A stellar and unprecedented celebration of 104 musical artists, Women Who Rock is the most complete, up-to-date history of the evolution, influence, and importance of…
Larger Than Life
This nostalgic, fully-illustrated history of boy bands -- written by culture critic and boy band stan Maria Sherman -- is a must-have for diehard fans…
Little Miss Little Compton
Comedian and actress Arden Myrin delivers a hilarious and heartfelt memoir about navigating adulthood and her rise on the comedy scene despite an unconventional upbringing.Arden…
Love Is All Around
A fun and inspirational homage to The Mary Tyler Moore Show --now 50 years after its debut -- with "life lessons" on how Mary Richards…
The Essentials
Showcasing 52 Essential films from the silent era through the 1980s, Turner Classic Movies invites you into a world filled with stirring performances, dazzling musical…
The Essentials Vol. 2
A guide to fifty-two examples of must-see cinema, The Essentials Vol. 2 -- based on the Turner Classic Movies series -- is packed with behind-the-scenes…
Worn on This Day
This stunning visual guide is a journey of discovery through fashion's fascinating history, one day at a time.Beginning on January 1st and ending on December…
The Way We Wed
For fashion buffs, romantics, and brides-to-be, a fascinating collection of wedding garb and glamour through pop culture and history.The Way We Wed: A History of…