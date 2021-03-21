Gifts She’ll Fall For Every Time

Bravely

Bravely

Discover powerful quotes and stories from courageous American women past and present in Bravely, a beautiful collection from the team behind Quotabelle.   From the authors…

Bravely Journal

Bravely Journal

Your story. Your ideas. Your future. Unlock your unique potential with the Bravely Journal, an inspiring collection of guided prompts and empowering quotes by remarkable women…

Salutations & Signoffs Notecards

Salutations & Signoffs Notecards

Revive the fine art of letter-writing, one card at a time, with this set of deluxe notecards that features fascinating personal correspondence from some of…

You Got This Card Deck

You Got This Card Deck

Find a pop of colorful encouragement with You Got This, a deck of 52 inspiring, motivational cards to promote mindfulness, resilience, positivity, and self-care. Take…

Flower School

Flower School

Create the flower arrangements of your dreams to keep at home, take to the office, or display on any special occasion using the simple tips…

A Year of Weeks

A Year of Weeks

Full of charming illustrations and inspiring prompts, A Year of Weeks is an interactive, imagination-sparking road map for a year of trying new things—broken into…

I Love My Plants

I Love My Plants

From houseplants and succulents to container gardens and vegetable patches, track your gardening progress and plot your growing dreams in this charming, cheeky plant journal.…

The New York Times: Right at Home

The New York Times: Right at Home

New York Times Real Estate columnists and home experts Ronda Kaysen and Michelle Higgins share their insider knowledge in this essential, all-in-one resource for how…

The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl

The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl

Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know, "you're my Golden Girl" with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite foursome from…

Parks and Recreation: You Perfect Sunflower

Parks and Recreation: You Perfect Sunflower

Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know she's a perfect sunflower with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite friendships from…