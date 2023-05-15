Workman Terms

Privacy/Terms of Use

Workman Publishing Privacy Policy

Updated as of: August 6, 2021

Workman Publishing Co. Inc., a New York corporation (“Workman Publishing” or “we” or “us” or “our”), has adopted this privacy policy (“Privacy Policy”) because we know that you care about how information that we collect from you, and information you provide to us, is used and shared. This Privacy Policy applies to any and all information that you submit to us in connection with your access to and/or use of all websites owned and/or operated by Workman Publishing, including, without limitation, pageaday.com, barbecuebible.com, askabbystokes.com, themom100.com, katieworkman.com, careforagingparents.com, algonquinyoungreaders.com, algonquin.com, blog.algonquin.com, artisanbooks.com, storey.com, timberpress.com, blog.workman.com, and workman.com (collectively, the “Website”).

This Privacy Policy describes the types of information we collect from you through the Website, how we use and process that information, and our legal basis for doing so. It also covers whether and how that information may be shared and your rights and choices regarding the information you provide to us. Please read this Privacy Policy carefully prior to your use of, or creating an account for our online store (an “Account”) on, the Website. If you do not agree to this Privacy Policy, do not use or continue to use any of the Websites.

By accessing and using the Website, you are deemed to have read, accepted, executed and be bound by this Privacy Policy, including, without limitation, the information collection, use and disclosure practices described herein. This Privacy Policy is governed by the Terms of Use available at www.workman.com/company/terms#terms. All references to Workman Publishing in this Privacy Policy shall include all of Workman Publishing’s subsidiaries, affiliates, and brands. Capitalized terms that are used but not defined in this Privacy Policy have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Terms of Use.

Information We Collect and Receive

In order for us to (i) provide you with the services and functionalities offered via our Websites, (ii) engage in troubleshooting activities, (iii) respond to your inquiries, and (iv) improve upon the Website performance, safety and security, we may collect and process some or all of the following types of information about you through the means discussed below. Please note that we may need certain types of information so that we can provide certain services offered on the Website to you. If you do not provide us with such information, or ask us to delete it, you may no longer be able to access or use certain services on the Website.

User-provided Personal Information. Information that could be directly associated with you, or used to contact or identify you, without the aid of additional information, including, without limitation, information you provide us when you create an Account or correspond with us in connection with information requests or other communications initiated by you in regards to Workman Publishing’s products and services, such as your name, physical address, email address and/or telephone number, as well as payment information (e.g., debit/credit card number) (“Personal Information”). For example, this includes Personal Information you provide us when you purchase any products through the Website or submit an inquiry through our “Permission Request” form on the Website and any other Personal Information we may request from you in order to respond to your inquiries and answer your questions. Any Personal Information that we collect is passed on to the applicable department for follow-up or to provide any information you have requested.

Usage Information Automatically Collected. Information that is not Personal Information, but that relates to your usage of the Website or that is necessary for the proper functioning or improvement of the Website, including: (i) times and dates and the extent of your usage of the Website; (ii) time zone, language, screen resolution, and other usage preferences you select when using the Website; (iii) device keyboard settings; (iv) content you view, follow, and otherwise interact with; (v) usage history such as areas and pages within the Website that you access or use and/or which buttons in the Website you click on; (vi) search terms you type in on the Website; (vii) the URL or advertisement that may have referred you to the Website; (viii) the search terms you entered into a search engine that may have led you to the Website; (ix) the mobile platform or service provider you use, and (x) other device and Website access information such as your browser type, operating system, IP address, referring/exit pages, and other unique device identifiers, as well as your push notification token (collectively, “Usage Information”).

Third Party Information. Information about you that we may receive from third parties. For example, we may supplement certain information that we collect from you with outside records, or third parties may provide us with information about you in connection with a separate agreement entered into with such third party. See the following bullet for details about information we receive from third party online bookstores.

Order History. We may also collect and store users’ order history through our online store on the Website. Workman Publishing also provides links to online bookstores and other retailers who may collect information from customers and share that information with Workman Publishing. Workman Publishing may use this information for marketing or research purposes, but will not disclose this information to other third parties except as provided herein. We use this information to supplement the information we collect about you in order to provide more relevant, safer experiences for you with the Website and improve the Website and analytics. If we combine or associate information from other sources with information that we collect through the Website, we will treat the combined information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. As further detailed below, these third party bookstores may distribute third party cookies through the Website. We may receive affiliate fees for linking you to purchases on other websites. When information is collected through these third party cookies, and when you leave the Website to make a purchase or otherwise visit one of these third parties, this Policy will not apply to the data they collect. Please review the privacy policies of the applicable websites to see how your information is collected and treated by third parties. We maintain a list of our third party bookstore affiliates and links to their privacy policies here: Amazon.com Privacy Policy Barnes & Noble Privacy Policy Books-A-Million Privacy Policy Indiebound Privacy Policy



We will update this list as commercially practicable.

While certain types of information described above, such as Usage Information and Third-Party Information, are generally non-identifying on a standalone basis, we may in certain instances combine this information with other information collected on the Website, as described above. If we ever combine non-identifying information with Personal Information or other information that enables you to be identified, we will treat such combined information as Personal Information.

We do not solicit or maintain personal data on any EU residents or companies.

Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies

The Website uses cookies, for example, to keep track of your use of the Website to better enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Website and certain services and functionalities offered thereon. Cookies are also used to collect general usage and volume statistical information that does not include Personal Information. We may also use another company or third party service to place cookies on your computer to collect non-personally identifiable information to compile aggregated statistics for us about users of the Website (e.g., see “Third Party Information” above regarding online bookstore retailers). For information about what cookies are, how they work, how we use them, and how to remove them, please read the remainder of this section below.

What is a Cookie?

Cookies are small pieces of information that are stored as text files by your Internet browser on your computer’s hard drive. Most Internet browsers are initially set to accept cookies. You can set your browser to refuse cookies from websites or to remove cookies from your hard drive, but if you do so, you may not be able to access or use portions of the Website, or certain offerings on the Website may not function as intended or as well. Also, some browsers have “do not track” features that allow you to tell a website not to track you. These features are not all uniform. If you block cookies, certain features on the Website may not work. If you block or reject cookies, not all of the tracking described herein will stop. Please note that certain options you select are browser- and device-specific.

What Cookies do we use?

A more detailed list of the cookies we currently, or in the future may, use and how we use, or may use, them are as follows:

Analytics and Research: We use certain cookies and other technologies also help us to understand, improve, and research features and content on the Website.

Performance: We use performance cookies to help us route traffic between servers and understand how the Website is performing so we can provide users with the best experience possible. This may include the use of third-party affiliate cookies to gather data about purchases made on the Website in connection with one of our partners.

Security: We secure the Website with cookies that facilitate security features and allow us to detect activity that might violate our rules and Terms of Use, such as unauthorized access or activity.

Website Features and Services: We use certain cookies to provide greater functionality to the Website and help us deliver our products and services.

In addition to the above, the Websites located at barbecuebible.com and themom100.com, use Mediavine to manage all third-party advertising on those Website. Mediavine serves content and advertisements when you visit the Website, which may use first and third-party cookies.

First party cookies are created by the website that you are visiting. A third-party cookie is frequently used in behavioral advertising and analytics and is created by a domain other than the website you are visiting. Third-party cookies, tags, pixels, beacons and other similar technologies (collectively, “Tags”) may be placed on the Website to monitor interaction with advertising content and to target and optimize advertising. Each internet browser has functionality so that you can block both first and third-party cookies and clear your browser’s cache. The “help” feature of the menu bar on most browsers will tell you how to stop accepting new cookies, how to receive notification of new cookies, how to disable existing cookies and how to clear your browser’s cache. For more information about cookies and how to disable them, you can consult the information at www.allaboutcookies.org/manage-cookies/.

Without cookies you may not be able to take full advantage of the Website content and features. Please note that rejecting cookies does not mean that you will no longer see ads when you visit our Site.

The Website may collect IP addresses and location information to serve personalized ads and pass it to Mediavine. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices to opt-in or opt-out of this data collection, please visit http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp. You may also visit http://optout.aboutads.info/#/ and http://optout.networkadvertising.org/# to learn more information about interest-based advertising. You may download the AppChoices app at http://www.aboutads.info/appch… to opt out in connection with mobile apps, or use the platform controls on your mobile device to opt out.

Mediavine partners with the following data processors:

1. Pubmatic. You may find Pubmatic’s privacy policy through this link. The data collected on the Website may be transferred to Pubmatic and its demand partners for interest-based advertising. Statistical information and other non-cookie technologies (such as eTags and web or browser cache) may be used by third parties on this Website. Browser settings that block cookies may have no effect on these technologies, but you may clear your cache to delete such trackers. Data collected from a particular browser or device may be used with another computer or device that is linked to the browser or device on which such data was collected.

2. Criteo. You may find Criteo’s privacy policy through this link. The data collected on the Website may be transferred to Criteo and its demand partners for interest-based advertising. Criteo may collect, access, and use non-identifying data to improve the Criteo Technology and other Criteo products, programs, and/or services. This non-identifying data may include on-site user behavior and user/page content data, URLs, statistics, or internal search queries. The non-identifying data are collected through the ad call and stored with a Criteo cookie for a maximum period of 13 months.

3. Pulsepoint. You may find Pulsepoint’s privacy policy through this link.

4. LiveRamp. You may find LiveRamp’s privacy policy through this link. When you use the Website, we share information that we may collect from you, such as your email (in hashed, de-identified form), IP address or information about your browser or operating system, with LiveRamp Inc, and its group companies (‘LiveRamp’). LiveRamp may use a cookie on your browser and match your shared information to their on- and offline marketing databases and those of its advertising partners to create a link between your browser and information in those other databases. This link may be shared by our partners globally for the purpose of enabling interest-based content or advertising throughout your online experience (e.g. cross device, web, email, in-app, etc.) by third parties unaffiliated with our website. These third parties may in turn link further demographic or interest-based information to your browser. To opt out of LiveRamp’s targeted advertising, please go here: https://liveramp.com/opt_out/

5. RhythmOne. You may view RhythmOne’s privacy policy through this link. RhythmOne uses cookies and similar tracking technologies (such as mobile device identifiers and digital fingerprinting) to provide its services. RhythmOne may use aggregated information (not including your name, address, email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, please visit the following webpage: http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp.

6. District M. You may find District M’s privacy policy through this link.

7. YieldMo. You may find YieldMo’s privacy policy through this link. If you want to opt out of receiving interest based ads from Yieldmo or exercise your right under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) to opt-out of the sale of your personal information, you may do so through this link.

8. The Rubicon Project. You may find Rubicon’s privacy policy through this link. If you want to opt out of receiving interest based ads from Rubicon or exercise your right under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) to opt-out of the sale of your personal information, you may do so through this link. You may also utilize the Network Advertising Initiative’s opt-out page, the Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page, or the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page.

9. Amazon Publisher Services. You may find Amazon Publisher Services’ privacy policy through this link.

10. AppNexus. You may find the AppNexus privacy policy through this link.

11. OpenX. You may find OpenX’s privacy policy through this link.

12. Verizon Media formerly known as Oath. You may find Verizon Media’s privacy policy through this link. You may also utilize the Network Advertising Initiative’s opt-out page, the Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page, or the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page to opt-out of the use of cookies for interest-based advertising.

13. TripleLift. You may find TripleLift’s privacy policy through this link. To opt out of receiving interest-based advertising (including retargeting) from TripleLift’s services through the use of cookies in your current browser and for more information on what it means to opt-out, please go to www.triplelift.com/consumer-opt-out.

14. Index Exchange. You may find Index Exchange’s privacy policy through this link. You may also utilize the Network Advertising Initiative’s opt-out page, the Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page, or the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page to opt-out of the use of cookies for interest-based advertising.

15. Sovrn. You may find Sovrn’s privacy policy through this link.

16. GumGum. You may find GumGum’s privacy policy through this link. GumGum may (i) use place and use cookies on end users’ browsers or use web beacons to collect information about end users who visit such Publisher Websites and (ii) link such collected end user information to other end user information provided by third parties in order to deliver targeted Advertisements to such end users.

17. Digital Remedy. You may find Digital Remedy’s privacy policy through this link.

18. MediaGrid. You may find MediaGrid’s privacy policy through this link. MediaGrid may collect and store information about end-user interactions with this website through cookies, advertising IDS, pixels and server-to-server connections. MediaGrid was receive the following information: the page an End-User has requested and the referring/exit pages; Timestamp information (i.e., the date and time the End-User has visited the page); IP address; mobile device identifier; device model; device operating system; browser type; carrier; gender; age; geolocation (including GPS coordinates); clickstream data; cookie information; first-party identifiers’; and hashed email addresses; demographic and inferred interest information; and post-conversion data (from both online and offline behaviour). Some of this data is gathered from this website and others is gathered from advertisers. MediaGrid uses this data to provide its services. You may also utilize the Network Advertising Initiative’s opt-out page, the Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page, or the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance’s opt-out page to opt-out of the use of cookies for interest-based advertising or review their privacy policy for more information.

19. RevContent – You may find RevContent’s privacy policy through this link. RevContent may collect information about your browser or device, including browser type, IP Address, device type, user agent string, and operating system. RevContent also collects information about the websites you visit through their services, such as date and time of access and specific pages accessed and the content and ads you click on. You may opt-out of any personalization track by opting-out of RevContent’s data collection.

20. Centro, Inc. – You may find Centro’s privacy policy through this link. You may find opt-out information for Centro’s services through the privacy policy link.

21. 33Across, Inc. – You may find 33Across’s privacy policy through this link. To opt-out of personalized advertising, please visit https://optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1.

22. Conversant. LLC – You may find Conversant’s privacy policy through this link. Conversant uses information that does not directly identify you, such as information about your browser type, time and date of visit, your browsing or transaction activity, the subject of advertisements clicked or scrolled over, and a unique identifier (such as a cookie string, or a unique advertising identifier provided by your mobile device) during your visits to this and other websites and apps in order to provide advertisements about goods and services likely to be of greater interest to you. Conversant may use technologies such as cookies and other tracking technologies to collect this information. To learn more about interest-based advertising, or to opt-out, you can visit www.youronlinechoices.euor https://www.networkadvertising.org/.

Web Beacons

Our Website may contain electronic images known as Web beacons (sometimes called single-pixel gifs) and are used along with cookies to compile aggregated statistics to analyze how the Website is used. We may use third parties to gather information about how you and others use the Website. For example, we will know how many users access a specific page and which Website Content they clicked on. We use this aggregated information to understand and optimize how the Website is used.

Do Not Track Requests

Your browser may give you the ability to control cookies, which may depend on the type of cookie, and browsers can be set to reject browser cookies. However, blocking or deleting cookies may prevent you from using most of the Website, or certain features, functionalities and/or services contained therein.

Some browsers have settings may allow you to automatically transmit a “Do Not Track” signal to websites and online service you visit. These features are not all uniform and there is no consensus among industry participants as to what “Do Not Track” means in this context. If you block cookies, certain features on the Website may not work. If you block or reject cookies, not all of the tracking described here will stop. Like many websites and online services, we do not alter our practices when we receive a “Do Not Track” signal from a visitor’s browser. To find out more about “Do Not Track,” please visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com. Note that certain options you select are browser- and device-specific.

How We Use the Information We Collect

We may use the information we collect about/from you to:

Identify you and potentially improve and/or customize the Website

Send email announcements of events to users who registered for similar events and to alert users of offers that we believe may interest them

Process transactions for our products that you make via the Website

Address inquiries and respond to your requests for information, questions and comments, including communications initiated by you via our Website contact forms

Obtain your views of our products, services and activities

Identify trends, conduct data analysis and determine the effectiveness of our marketing and promotions and other service offerings

We will also use your personal data to serve you targeted advertising and promote the Platform on other websites

Maintain security

Enforce our Terms of Use and applicable law

Other purposes that we believe are necessary to protect our rights and the rights of others, or as otherwise described to you at the time of collection

We may also use certain collected information on an aggregated and/or anonymized basis in order to conduct market research, engage in project planning, for targeted advertising purposes, for troubleshooting purposes, to help detect and protect against error, fraud or other criminal activity.

We may also ask for your consent to process your Personal Information for a specific purpose that we communicate to you. When you consent to our processing your Personal Information for a specified purpose, you may withdraw your consent at any time, and we will stop processing of your data for that purpose.

How We Share the Information We Collect

Information We May Share with Third Parties

We may share aggregated usage information and may otherwise disclose non-Personal Information that we collect to third parties, including for purposes of targeted advertising on the Website, as well as other websites and/or social media platforms. However, absent your prior consent, we will share your Personal Information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy, including as set forth below, and we do not otherwise sell your Personal Information to third parties.

We may use third parties to outsource one or more aspects of our business and/or Website operations (e.g., third-party payment processors to assist in orders placed on some of the Websites, third party administrators of contents and sweepstakes, or other third parties to assist with data processing, web analytics, maintenance and security execution, and clearing services), in which case, we may provide such third parties with, or give such third parties access to, your Personal Information in connection with the performance of such activities. Such third parties will only use your Personal Information to the extent necessary to perform their functions and will be contractually bound to process your Personal Information only on our behalf and in compliance with our requests.

We also work with (or may in the future work with) network advertisers, ad agencies, analytics service providers, and other vendors to provide them with limited Personal Information, as well as other information regarding traffic on the Website, including pages viewed, content interacted with, and actions taken by Users when visiting the Website to: (a) serve advertisements on other web sites, within mobile apps and elsewhere online; and (b) provide us with information regarding the use of the Website and the effectiveness of our advertisements and other marketing campaigns. Our service providers may collect certain information about your visits to, and activity on, the Website as well as other websites or services, they may set and access their own tracking technologies on your device (including Cookies and Web Beacons). Some of these parties may collect Personal Information when you visit the Website or other online websites and services. We may also share certain non-Personal Information with these parties, in connection with the services they provide to us.

In the event that we undergo re-organization, are sold to or merged with a third party, or sell all or substantially all of our assets, any Personal Information we hold about you may be transferred to that re-organized entity or third party in compliance with applicable law.

In the unlikely event of our bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, receivership, or assignment for the benefit of creditors, or the application of laws or equitable principles affecting creditors’ rights generally, we may not be able to control how your Personal Information is treated, transferred, or used.

We will also share your information with any member, subsidiary, parent or affiliate of our corporate group, only for the purposes set out above, to assist in the improvement and optimization of the Website, in order to prevent illegal uses, increase user numbers, development, engineering and analysis of information or for our internal business purposes.

In addition to the foregoing, we also reserve the right, and you hereby authorize us, to share or disclose (including, without limitation, to law enforcement agencies, public authorities, governmental departments, or other similar organizations) information we collect, including your Personal Information, and any other information, records or electronic communications of any kind, when we determine (in our sole discretion), that the disclosure of such information is necessary to identify, contact, or bring legal action against you if: you are or may be violating the Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy, or if otherwise necessary to enforce our Terms of Use or other policies governing the Website; you are interfering with our or any third party’s rights or property; you are violating any applicable law, rule or regulation; necessary or required by any applicable law, rule or regulation, including a subpoena or similar legal process or request/order; necessary or required for purposes of public importance, to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate security, technical issues or fraud, or respond to a government request; and/or requested by governmental authorities in the event of any investigation, act of terrorism or instance of local, regional or national emergency; necessary to support any audit, or to comply with similar corporate governance functions; or consented to by you.



Information that May be Publicly Accessible

Workman Publishing may obtain information from a user when a comment is posted on the Website by that user. Please note that any information that you post on the Website’s forums and blogs is available to the public, so please use caution when deciding what to post.

Email Notifications and Opt-Out

We want to communicate with you only if you want to hear from us, such as in response to a request for information. Additionally, Workman Publishing may choose, on occasion, to include third party offers in our communications with you. We maintain appropriate and reasonable safeguards to ensure the integrity, security, and privacy of the information in our possession.

We maintain a strict “no-spam” policy. Unless you specifically opt-out as provided herein, by accepting the Terms of Use and this Privacy Policy, you expressly agree that we may use your information to contact you by email in order to deliver you information that is relevant to your use of the Website or certain requests for information you have asked for via communications with us through the Website, such as administrative notices, service enhancements, information regarding our products and services, “newsletters”, or that, in some cases, is targeted to your interests, such as service/functionalities offerings that we believe you may be interested in learning more about. You may opt out of receiving any email announcements when you register for one of our offerings. In addition, our email communications with you will provide a link allowing you to unsubscribe from future correspondence. Please note, however, that unsubscribing will not prevent emails relating to specific purchases that you make on a Website. If a particular registration form or email does not have an unsubscribe option, or if you’d like to be removed from our lists for any reason, notify Workman Publishing directly by emailing webmaster@workman.com. Please include your name, email address, and the offer for which you were registered so that we can effectively remove you from our lists.

Link to Third Party Websites

The Website may include links to other websites or services (“Third Party Sites”), whose privacy practices may differ from those set forth herein. Such links are not an endorsement by Company of those Third Party Sites and/or the products or services they offer. If you visit Third Party Sites or submit Personal Information to any of those Third Party Sites, your visit and Personal Information is governed by their privacy statements. We encourage you to carefully read the privacy statement of any Third Party Site you visit, as it may differ substantially from that of this Privacy Policy. Company makes no representations or warranties with respect to, nor is Company responsible for the privacy policies of, any Third Party Sites. If you decide to click on any such links or access any Third Party Sites appearing on the Website, you do so at your own risk.

Storage of Information

All information, including Personal Information, collected by us is stored on servers and systems located in the United States, which servers are licensed, owned, and/or maintained by Workman Publishing. We make no representation or warranty with respect to any duty to permanently store any information you may provide or that we otherwise collect about you. We strive to keep our processing activities with respect to your Personal Information as limited as possible. In the absence of specific retention periods set out in this Privacy Policy, we will retain the information we collect from or about you only as long as necessary to provide you with the Website or our services, which includes for the duration of, but could extend beyond, your active participation on the Website, or as otherwise set forth in this Privacy Policy, and to the extent set out in this Privacy Policy and as necessary to comply with our legal and/or statutory obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, and protect our legal rights. Additionally, we may retain indefinitely any aggregated, anonymized, or pseudonymized information which we may collect and maintain, and may from time to time transfer or merge your information collected off-line to our online databases or store off-line information in an electronic format. By using the Website and providing us with information (including Personal Information), you waive any claims that may arise under your own or any other local or national laws, rules or regulations or international treaties. We may from time to time transfer or merge your information collected off-line to our online databases or store off-line information in an electronic format. This Privacy Policy applies to your information for as long as your information is in our possession, even if you terminate or discontinue your use of the Website.

Your Rights Regarding Your Information

In certain circumstances you have the right to access the Personal Information that we hold about you and to correct, update, or request deletion your Personal Information. Prior to the fulfilment of your request concerning your Personal Information, we will ask you to verify your identity before we can act upon your request. Even after you request that we delete your Personal Information, we may retain certain information as required by law or as necessary for our legitimate business purposes.

More specifically, you have the following rights:

The right to require free of charge (i) confirmation of whether we process your Personal Information and (ii) access to a copy of the Personal Information retained;

The right to request proper rectification, removal or restriction of your Personal Information;

Where processing of your Personal Information is either based on your consent or necessary for the performance of a contract with you and processing is carried out by automated means, the right to receive the Personal Information concerning you in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format or to have your Personal Information transmitted directly to another company, where technically feasible (data portability);

Where the processing of your Personal Information is based on your consent, the right to withdraw your consent at any time without impact to data processing activities that have taken place before such withdrawal or to any other existing legal justification of the processing activity in question;

The right not to be subject to any automatic individual decisions which produces legal effects on you or similarly significantly affects you; and

The right to take legal actions in relation to any breach of your rights regarding the processing of the Personal Information, as well as to lodge complaints before the competent data protection regulators.

As far as we process your Personal Information on the basis of our legitimate interests, you can object to processing at any time. You can find a detailed description of our processing activities and the legal basis herein. If you object to such processing, we ask you to state the grounds of your objection in order for us to examine the processing of your Personal Information and decide whether to adjust the processing accordingly.

Security

The security of your information is important to us, and we take steps to ensure that your information is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Although we will do our best to protect your Personal Information, we cannot guarantee the security of your information transmitted through the Website or in your written communications to Workman Publishing; any transmission is at your own risk.

We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect your information, both during transmission and once we receive it, and to keep such information confidential (unless it is non-confidential by nature, for example, publicly-available information) and free from any unauthorized alteration. However, no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, and the nature of security risks is constantly evolving, as are the technical and organizational industry standards relating to management of those risks. While we strive to keep current our security technology and will review, refine and upgrade our security technology as we deem appropriate based on new tools that may become available in the future, the complete and absolute security of any Information collected, stored or used by us cannot therefore be guaranteed. In the unlikely event that an unauthorized third party compromises our security measures, we will not be responsible for any damages directly or indirectly caused by an unauthorized third party’s ability to view, use or disseminate such information. If you ever discover inaccuracies in our data or if your Personal Information changes, we urge you to notify us immediately.

Information Relating to Children

There are many activities offered by Workman Publishing that children can participate in and enjoy without having to share personally identifiable information. For those activities that require personally identifiable information, such as contests and sweepstakes (in compliance with COPPA), Workman Publishing will not condition a child’s participation in an activity on that child disclosing more personally identifiable information than is reasonably necessary to administer the activity. For certain online activities, we require verifiable parental consent before collecting or using a child’s personally identifiable information. With these activities, Workman Publishing will notify the respective parent of this Policy and obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting personally identifiable information from a child.

Under COPPA, parents have the right to review and/or request deletion of their child’s personally identifiable information from Workman Publishing’s records, and to refuse permission to the further use and collection of a child’s information by contacting us at webmaster@workman.com.

Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions

We may offer sweepstakes, contests, and other promotions through the Website (each of the foregoing offers, a “Promotion”) that may require registration. By participating in a Promotion, you are agreeing to the official rules that govern that Promotion, which may contain specific requirements of you, including, except where prohibited by law, allowing the sponsor(s) of the Promotion to use your name, voice, likeness or other indicia of persona in advertising or marketing associated with the Promotion. If you choose to enter a Promotion, your Personal Information may be disclosed to third parties or the public in connection with the administration of such Promotion, including, without limitation, in connection with winner selection, prize fulfillment, and as required by law or permitted by the Promotion’s official rules, such as on a winner’s list.

Updates to this Privacy Policy

We may change the terms of this Privacy Policy at any time in our sole discretion. Whenever we make a material change, we will post such change on the Website or send you an email. The effective date of the most recent version of this Privacy Policy will appear at the top of this page. We encourage you to periodically review this Privacy Policy for the latest information on our privacy practices. Once a change becomes effective, your use or continued use of the Website shall automatically constitute your acceptance of such changes.

Contact

While the data that we collect may vary depending on which Website you are visiting, this Privacy Policy is intended to cover collection and use of your data across all of our Websites. If you have any questions or complaints regarding Workman Publishing’s privacy practices and/or this Privacy Policy or want to exercise your rights to access, review, correct, delete or object to the processing of your information, please contact us via email at webmaster@workman.com or via regular mail at the email address below.

Regular mail, postage pre-paid to:

Attn: Digital Department

Workman Publishing

225 Varick Street

New York, NY 10014-4381

Privacy Policy Addendum for California Residents

This addendum provides additional details about the personal information we collect about California consumers and the rights afforded to them under California Civil Code Section 1798.83 and the California Consumer Privacy Act or “CCPA”.

What information we collect

As also detailed in the “Information We Collect and Receive” section above, the Website collects that identifies, relates to, describes, references, is capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular California resident or his or her device (“personal information”). In particular, the Website has collected the following categories of personal information within the last twelve (12) months:

Identifiers: A real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol (IP) address, email address, account name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.

Personal Information: A name, signature, Social Security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, credit card number, debit card number, or any other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information.

Commercial Information: Records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.

Internet/Similar Network Activity: Browsing history, search history, information on a California residents’ interaction with a website, application, or advertisement.

We do not collect the following categories of personal information, as each category as described in the CCPA:

Protected classification characteristics

Biometric information

Geolocation data

Sensory data

Professional or employment-related information

Non-public education information

Inferences drawn from other personal information

Personal information does not include:

Information publicly available from government records;

Deidentified or aggregated information from California residents; or

Information excluded from the CCPA’s scope, including (i) health or medical information covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) or clinical trial data and (ii) information covered by certain sector-specific privacy laws, including the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FRCA), the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) or California Financial Information Privacy Act (FIPA), and the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act of 1994.

How we use personal information

We collect personal information for the business and commercial purposes described in the “How We Use the Information We Collect” section above.

We share personal information with the categories of third parties described in the “How We Share the Information We Collect” section above. We do not sell (as such term is defined in the CCPA) personal information we collect (and will not sell it without providing a right to opt out).

Please note that we do use third-party cookies for certain purposes as further described in the “Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies Policy” section above.

California residents’ rights and choices with respect to personal information

Subject to certain limitations, the CCPA provides consumers (California residents) with specific rights regarding their personal information. This section describes your CCPA rights and explains how to exercise those rights, which specifically includes:

Right to request to know more details about the categories or specific pieces of personal information we collect (including how we use and disclose this information);

Right to delete their personal information;

Right to opt out of any “sales” that may be occurring; and

Right to not be discriminated against for exercising the foregoing rights.

Access to Specific Information and Data Portability Rights

You have the right to request that Company disclose certain information to you about our collection and use of your personal information over the past 12 months. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable consumer request (see Exercising Access, Data Portability, and Deletion Rights subsection below), we will disclose to you:

The categories of personal information we collected about you.

The categories of sources for the personal information we collected about you.

Our business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling that personal information.

The categories of third parties with whom we share that personal information.

The specific pieces of personal information we collected about you (also called a data portability request).

If we sold or disclosed your personal information for a business purpose, two separate lists disclosing the following: (i) sales, identifying the personal information categories that each category of recipient purchased; and (ii) disclosures for a business purpose, identifying the personal information categories that each category of recipient obtained.

Deletion Request Rights

You have the right to request that Company delete any of your personal information that we collected from you and retained, subject to certain exceptions. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable consumer request (see Exercising Access, Data Portability, and Deletion Rights subsection below), we will delete (and direct our service providers to delete) your personal information from our records, unless an exception applies.

We may deny your deletion request if retaining the information is necessary for us or our service provider(s) to:

Complete the transaction for which we collected the personal information, provide a good or service that you requested, take actions reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship with you, or otherwise perform our contract with you.

Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, or prosecute those responsible for such activities.

Debug products to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality.

Exercise free speech, ensure the right of another consumer to exercise their free speech rights, or exercise another right provided for by law.

Comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act (Cal. Penal Code § 1546 et. seq.).

Engage in public or peer-reviewed scientific, historical, or statistical research in the public interest that adheres to all other applicable ethics and privacy laws, when the information’s deletion may likely render impossible or seriously impair the research’s achievement, if you previously provided informed consent.

Enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with consumer expectations based on your relationship with us.

Comply with a legal obligation.

Make other internal and lawful uses of that information that are compatible with the context in which you provided it.

Exercising access, data portability, and deletion rights

To exercise the access, data portability, and deletion rights described above, please submit a verifiable consumer request to us by either:

Only you, or a person registered with the California Secretary of State that you authorize to act on your behalf, may make a verifiable consumer request related to your personal information. You may also make a verifiable consumer request on behalf of your minor child.

You may only make a verifiable consumer request for access or data portability twice within a 12-month period. The verifiable consumer request must:

Provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal information or an authorized representative.

Describe your request with sufficient detail that allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it.

We cannot respond to your request or provide you with personal information if we cannot verify your identity or authority to make the request and confirm the personal information relates to you.

Making a verifiable consumer request does not require you to create an Account with us. However, we do consider requests made through your password protected Account sufficiently verified when the request relates to personal information associated with that specific account.

We will only use personal information provided in a verifiable consumer request to verify the requestor’s identity or authority to make the request.

Response Timing and Format

Workman Publishing endeavors to respond to a verifiable California residents request within forty-five (45) days of its receipt. If Workman Publishing requires more time (up to 90 days), we will inform you of the reason and extension period in writing. If you have an account with us, we will deliver our written response to that account. If you do not have an account with us, we will deliver our written response by mail or electronically, at your option.

Any disclosures we provide will only cover the 12-month period preceding the verifiable consumer request’s receipt. The response we provide will also explain the reasons we cannot comply with a request, if applicable. For data portability requests, we will select a format to provide your personal information that is readily useable and should allow you to transmit the information from one entity to another entity without hindrance.

Personal Information Sales Opt-Out and Opt-In Rights

We will not sell your personal information to any party. If in the future, we anticipate selling your personal information to any party, we will provide you with the opt-out and opt-in rights required by the CCPA.

Non-Discrimination

Workman Publishing will not discriminate against you for exercising any of your CCPA rights. Unless permitted by the CCPA, Workman Publishing will not:

Deny you goods or services.

Charge you different prices or rates for goods or services, including through granting discounts or other benefits, or imposing penalties.

Provide you a different level or quality of goods or services.

Suggest that you may receive a different price or rate for goods or services or a different level or quality of goods or services.

Other California Privacy Rights

California’s “Shine the Light” law (Civil Code Section § 1798.83) permits California residents to request certain information regarding our disclosure of personal information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please contact us at webmaster@workman.com. Contacting Workman Publishing

If you have any questions or comments about this notice, the ways in which Workman Publishing collects and uses your information described below and in the Privacy Policy, your choices and rights regarding such use, or wish to exercise your rights under California law, please do not hesitate to contact us either by:

Workman Publishing will endeavor to deal with your request as soon as possible. This is without prejudice to your right to launch a claim with your data protection authority or follow the dispute process set forth in the Terms of Use.

Terms of Use

All of the material published by Workman Publishing is protected under copyright law. Written permission from the publisher is required if you wish to reproduce this material. Please see the Permissions section of our FAQ for further information.

Some of the material provided on our site is available for reproduction or distribution in an on-line or print environment, if the conditions detailed under each are met. If you have any questions about the Terms of Use for the following items, please send an e-mail to info@workman.com with “Permissions” in the subject line.

The Workman logo, the Page-A-Day logo, the BRAIN QUEST logo, as well as other logos are registered trademarks and may not be used without prior approval from Workman Publishing. If you wish to use any of the trademarked logos, please direct a request to info@workman.com.

Book Excerpts

Workman Publishing provides excerpts of selected books (1,000-1,500 average word count) for promotion on the Web with prior approval. For permission, Workman Publishing does ask that an e-mail notification that includes the URL where the excerpt is being used be sent to info@workman.com. Use of these excerpts may be made only for purposes of promoting the books, with no changes, editing, or additions whatsoever. The following statement, which is already included on all the excerpts posted on the site, must be included at the end of the selected excerpt taken from the Web site: Copyright © year of publication by author name. All rights reserved.

Recipes

Recipes from any and all Workman Publishing titles may not be reproduced or posted without permission from their respective authors. Recipes that are posted on Workman Publishing sites may be used for promotion on the Web or in print. While these recipes may be used for promotion without prior approval, Workman Publishing does ask that an e-mail notification that includes the URL or print page where the excerpt is being used be sent to info@workman.com. Use of these recipes may be made only for purposes of promoting the books, with no changes, editing, or additions whatsoever. The following statement must be included at the end of the selected recipe taken from the Web site: Copyright © year of publication by author name. All rights reserved.

Author Photos

Workman Publishing provides downloadable author photos for many of our authors. Permission is granted to use an author photograph for promoting the author or the author’s Workman Publishing title as long as there are no alterations made to the photograph and credit is prominently given to the photographer, whose name can usually be found at the bottom of the image. If there is no credit for a photographer, please send an e-mail to info@workman.com and we will try to locate that information for you. If you need a high-quality photo, you may request that an author photo be sent to you by contacting the Publicity Department.

Jacket Images

Jacket images for Workman Publishing titles may be used for promoting the book without prior permission, as long as no alterations are made.