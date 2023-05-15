Workman Educator and Librarian FAQs

FAQs

Educator and Librarian FAQs

How do I request examination or desk copies of a Workman Publishing Company book?

If you have confirmed adoption of a title for your class and would like a desk copy, please visit this link: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-desk-copies/

If you are interested in considering a title for future adoption, please request an exam copy here: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-exam-copies/

Our policy is one copy for every 15 students.

How do I find teacher’s guides for Workman Publishing Company titles?

If available, you will see a download for the teacher’s guide on the product page or on our Educators page.

Where can I request catalogs of Workman Publishing Company titles appropriate for my curriculum?

All current and recent catalogs are available online as PDF downloads. Find all catalogs from Workman Publishing Company here.

To request a print catalog for your school or library, please email workman-libraryteam@hbgusa.com.

How do I order books for an author visit to my school or library?

For more information about ordering books for author-attended events, please email special.markets@hbgusa.com

How do I order books for my school or library with a purchase order?

For more information about ordering books for your school or library, please email special.markets@hbgusa.com.