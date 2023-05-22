Workman Special Markets
Special Markets
The Special Markets department proactively sells to nontraditional retail channels, partnering with niche and specialty businesses, as well as individuals looking to buy in bulk. We offer special discounts and personalized attention to help match our customers with the perfect books for their audience.
Online Sales, Subscription Boxes, and Mail Order Catalogs
If you are an individual who would like to order online, please visit our store.
If you have a mail order catalog, a flash sale site, a subscription box service, or an online retail store and are interested in buying bulk quantities to sell, please contact mailorder@workman.com.
Bulk Orders
Workman books and calendars are available at special discounts when purchased in bulk for specialty retail, giveaway, or for use in nonprofit programs or as fundraisers. For more information, please email us at specialmarkets@workman.com.
Special editions and excerpts can also be created to specification. Visit our custom publishing page for more information.