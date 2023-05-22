Workman Special Markets

Special Markets

The Special Markets department proactively sells to nontraditional retail channels, partnering with niche and specialty businesses, as well as individuals looking to buy in bulk. We offer special discounts and personalized attention to help match our customers with the perfect books for their audience.

Online Sales, Subscription Boxes, and Mail Order Catalogs

Bulk Orders

Special editions and excerpts can also be created to specification. Visit our custom publishing page for more information.