Workman Review Copies
Review Copies
Review Copy and Author Interview Requests
To request a review copy, send the request on company letterhead to the publicity department. Make sure to include the title, author, your name and contact number, and your street address. The copy will be shipped via USPS. Please allow 2 to 3 weeks for delivery.
Workman Publishing
Email: publicityintern@workman.com
Algonquin Books and Algonquin Young Readers
Email: inquiry@algonquin.com
Artisan Books
Email: artisaninfo@artisanbooks.com
Storey Publishing
Email: publicity@storey.com
Timber Press
Email: publicity@timberpress.com
The Experiment
Email: publicity@theexperimentpublishing.com
Attention: Publicity, Copy Request