Workman Publishing Company

Workman Review Copies

Review Copies

Review Copy and Author Interview Requests

To request a review copy, send the request on company letterhead to the publicity department. Make sure to include the title, author, your name and contact number, and your street address. The copy will be shipped via USPS. Please allow 2 to 3 weeks for delivery.

Workman Publishing 
Email: publicityintern@workman.com

Algonquin Books and Algonquin Young Readers
Email: inquiry@algonquin.com

Artisan Books
Email: artisaninfo@artisanbooks.com

Storey Publishing
Email:  publicity@storey.com 

Timber Press
Email: publicity@timberpress.com

The Experiment
Email: publicity@theexperimentpublishing.com 

Attention: Publicity, Copy Request