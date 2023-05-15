Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Free shipping on $45+

Workman Publishing Company

Workman Resources for Learning

Resources for Learning

Make Learning Fun

Free remote learning resources for grades K-12.

Click on the title to jump to that resource.

Pre-K and Kindergarten

Activities for Ages 1 – 3

Download this worksheet and give young minds food for thought—literally!

Learn more about colors in this book:

NOM NOM: COLORS

Download this guide for information on teaching children about sign language.

Learn more about sign language in this book:

NITA’S FIRST SIGNS

Download this guide for discussion questions about the family unit.

Learn more about family units and how they are all unique in this book:

WHAT IS A FAMILY?

Activities for Ages 3 – 5

Download these worksheets to go beyond a basic language primer and dive deep into the heart of Latino culture . . . which is the food, of course!

Find more activities for ages 3 – 5 in this book:

PROUD TO BE LATINO: FOOD/COMIDA

Download this worksheet for tons of fun adventures through the animal kingdom!

Find more in this book:

FOURTEEN ANIMALS (THAT ARE DEFINITELY NOT AN OCTOPUS)

Download this worksheet for tons of activities to teach kids about opposites.

Find more in this book:

OPPOSITES

Download this worksheet for tons of activities on parent-child relationships.

Find more in this book:

MADE FOR ME
PROUD TO BE LATINO: FOOD/COMIDA
FOURTEEN ANIMALS (THAT ARE DEFINITELY NOT AN OCTOPUS)
OPPOSITES
MADE FOR ME

Elementary School

Middle and High School