Workman Permissions

Permissions

Request Permission from Workman and Our Imprints

If you are interested in receiving permission to use material from any Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers title, please complete the appropriate online form for your request.

Permission Request Form

If you would like to reprint material from one of our books or calendars:

Alternate Format Request Form

If you need to convert a copy of one of our books into a format suitable for a person with a disability:

Prop Release Request Form

If you would like to use one of our books or calendars as a prop or set dressing in a film or television program:

Downloadable Request Forms

If you would like to mail your form, you may send the request to:

Workman Publishing Co., Inc.

225 Varick Street

New York, NY 10014

Attn: Permissions Department

Please allow up to 4 weeks to receive a response.

Download:

If you are requesting permission for material credited to another source, please apply to that source directly for such permission.