Workman Permissions
Permissions
Request Permission from Workman and Our Imprints
If you are interested in receiving permission to use material from any Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers title, please complete the appropriate online form for your request.
Permission Request Form
If you would like to reprint material from one of our books or calendars:
Alternate Format Request Form
If you need to convert a copy of one of our books into a format suitable for a person with a disability:
Prop Release Request Form
If you would like to use one of our books or calendars as a prop or set dressing in a film or television program:
Downloadable Request Forms
If you would like to mail your form, you may send the request to:
Workman Publishing Co., Inc.
225 Varick Street
New York, NY 10014
Attn: Permissions Department
Please allow up to 4 weeks to receive a response.
Download:
If you are interested in translation rights for one of our publications, please contact the International Sales & Rights Department.
If you are requesting permission for material credited to another source, please apply to that source directly for such permission.