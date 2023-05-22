Workman Ordering
Retailer Information
Workman Publishing is part of Hachette Book Group. It includes Workman, Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey Publishing, and Timber Press.
If you are a USA-based retailer who would like to place an order for any Workman book, and you have an existing account with Hachette Book Group, you can email your order details, including your HBG account number, to orders@hbgusa.com.
If you are a USA-based retailer and you do not have an existing account with Hachette Book Group, please visit this page for essential information, including the HBG New Account Application, which can be emailed to newaccounts@hbgusa.com when complete.
For information on international sales please click here.
Placing an Order
- Phone: 800-759-0190
- For bookstores, please email orders@hbgusa.com
- For gift stores, please email orders@hbgusa.com
Sales Representatives Directories
U.S. Gift Sales Representatives
FL, GA, AL, MS, TN, NC, SC
Anne McGilvray & Company
AmericasMart Showroom #1718
40 John Portman Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Tel: 800-773-4225
Fax: 407-895-1764
info@annemcgilvray.com
TX, OK, LA, AR
Anne McGilvray & Company
2332 Valdina Street
Dallas, TX 75207
Tel: 214-638-4438
Tel: 800-527-1462 ext. 1
Fax: 866-539-0192
info@annemcgilvray.com
South NV
Anne McGilvray & Company
International Market Center
455 S Grand Central Pkwy, #C1090
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Tel: 702-289-4832
Email: info@annemcgilvray.com
IA, MI, WI, MN, NE, SD, ND, KS, MO
Anne McGilvray & Company
Minneapolis Gift Mart
Orange Gallery Room 378
10301 Bren Road West
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Tel: 952-932-7153
Tel: 800-527-1462
Fax: 866-539-0192
info@annemcgilvray.com
AZ, Southern CA, NM, HI
CMA
Tel: 800-874-6716
Fax: 213-452-7010
cmagifts.com
CT, MA, NH, VT, ME, RI
Roberts North & Associates
Tel: 802-885-1725
Fax: 802-885-4483
Email: robertsnorth@vermontel.net
Upstate NY
Helen Kaminski & Co
Tel: 845-626-0001
Fax: 845-626-0001
Email: hkaminsky@hvc.rr.com
NYC (including Brooklyn, Queens & Bronx)
NY Total Communications
Tel: 917-846-2628
Fax: 646-651-4565
Email: barbaratoback@gmail.com
Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam Counties NY
Cindy Moses
Tel: 914-629-9856
Fax: 845-215-0044
Email: cindymosesaa@gmail.com
Long Island, Westchester, Rockland & Putnam Counties, NY, MD, NJ, DE, DC, VA, PA, ME, NH, VT, MA, CT, RI
Harper Group
230 Fifth Avenue, Ste 311
New York, NY 10001
Tel: 212-868-1802
Fax: 212-868-1806
Email: sales@harpergroup.com
OR, WA, AK, ID
Fine Lines Company
200 SW Michigan St., Ste 213
Seattle, WA 98106
Tel: 206-763-6957
Email: info@finelinescompany.com
CO, MT, NM, WY
State & National Parks
B. Hawley Sales
Delaware, OH 43015
Tel: 303-824-8961
bon@bhawleysales.com
IL
Rep Factor Inc.
Leslie Warner
Tel/Fax: 847-428-4020
Email: lesliewarner@earthlink.net
IN, WV, OH, KY
Son & Associates
6125 Dublin Road
Delaware, OH 43015
Tel: 800-800-5312
Fax: 740-811-1988
sonassociates.com
CA, NV, AZ, HI, UT
Stephen Young
1933 S. Broadway, Suite 830
Los Angeles, CA 90007
475 S. Grand Central Pkwy. Suite C-1112
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Tel: 800-282-5863
Fax: 888-748-5895
info@stephenyoung.net
Catalogs
Workman’s complete catalog is available to be searched and browsed on workman.com. It contains all current and forthcoming books and products.
Customer Service
To report a problem with your shipment or track an order, please contact the Workman customer service department at orders@workman.com. All claims for shortages, shipping issues and/or damaged items must be made within 45 days of receipt or they will not be honored.
Credit
If you would like to pay your invoice, check the credit of your account, or have questions regarding billing, please contact paperless@workman.com.
Co-op Advertising
Please submit your co-op advertising claims to coop@workman.com.