Workman Ordering

Retailer Information

Workman Publishing is part of Hachette Book Group. It includes Workman, Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey Publishing, and Timber Press.

If you are a USA-based retailer who would like to place an order for any Workman book, and you have an existing account with Hachette Book Group, you can email your order details, including your HBG account number, to orders@hbgusa.com.

If you are a USA-based retailer and you do not have an existing account with Hachette Book Group, please visit this page for essential information, including the HBG New Account Application, which can be emailed to newaccounts@hbgusa.com when complete.

For information on international sales please click here.

Placing an Order

Phone: 800-759-0190

For bookstores, please email orders@hbgusa.com

For gift stores, please email orders@hbgusa.com

Sales Representatives Directories

U.S. Gift Sales Representatives

FL, GA, AL, MS, TN, NC, SC

Anne McGilvray & Company

AmericasMart Showroom #1718

40 John Portman Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Tel: 800-773-4225

Fax: 407-895-1764

info@annemcgilvray.com

TX, OK, LA, AR

Anne McGilvray & Company

2332 Valdina Street

Dallas, TX 75207

Tel: 214-638-4438

Tel: 800-527-1462 ext. 1

Fax: 866-539-0192

info@annemcgilvray.com

South NV

Anne McGilvray & Company

International Market Center

455 S Grand Central Pkwy, #C1090

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Tel: 702-289-4832

Email: info@annemcgilvray.com

IA, MI, WI, MN, NE, SD, ND, KS, MO

Anne McGilvray & Company

Minneapolis Gift Mart

Orange Gallery Room 378

10301 Bren Road West

Minnetonka, MN 55343

Tel: 952-932-7153

Tel: 800-527-1462

Fax: 866-539-0192

info@annemcgilvray.com

AZ, Southern CA, NM, HI

CMA

Tel: 800-874-6716

Fax: 213-452-7010

cmagifts.com

CT, MA, NH, VT, ME, RI

Roberts North & Associates

Tel: 802-885-1725

Fax: 802-885-4483

Email: robertsnorth@vermontel.net

Upstate NY

Helen Kaminski & Co

Tel: 845-626-0001

Fax: 845-626-0001

Email: hkaminsky@hvc.rr.com

NYC (including Brooklyn, Queens & Bronx)

NY Total Communications

Tel: 917-846-2628

Fax: 646-651-4565

Email: barbaratoback@gmail.com

Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam Counties NY

Cindy Moses

Tel: 914-629-9856

Fax: 845-215-0044

Email: cindymosesaa@gmail.com

Long Island, Westchester, Rockland & Putnam Counties, NY, MD, NJ, DE, DC, VA, PA, ME, NH, VT, MA, CT, RI

Harper Group

230 Fifth Avenue, Ste 311

New York, NY 10001

Tel: 212-868-1802

Fax: 212-868-1806

Email: sales@harpergroup.com

OR, WA, AK, ID

Fine Lines Company

200 SW Michigan St., Ste 213

Seattle, WA 98106

Tel: 206-763-6957

Email: info@finelinescompany.com

CO, MT, NM, WY

State & National Parks

B. Hawley Sales

Delaware, OH 43015

Tel: 303-824-8961

bon@bhawleysales.com

IL

Rep Factor Inc.

Leslie Warner

Tel/Fax: 847-428-4020

Email: lesliewarner@earthlink.net

IN, WV, OH, KY

Son & Associates

6125 Dublin Road

Delaware, OH 43015

Tel: 800-800-5312

Fax: 740-811-1988

sonassociates.com

CA, NV, AZ, HI, UT

Stephen Young

1933 S. Broadway, Suite 830

Los Angeles, CA 90007

475 S. Grand Central Pkwy. Suite C-1112

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Tel: 800-282-5863

Fax: 888-748-5895

info@stephenyoung.net

Catalogs

Workman’s complete catalog is available to be searched and browsed on workman.com. It contains all current and forthcoming books and products.

Customer Service

To report a problem with your shipment or track an order, please contact the Workman customer service department at orders@workman.com. All claims for shortages, shipping issues and/or damaged items must be made within 45 days of receipt or they will not be honored.

Credit

If you would like to pay your invoice, check the credit of your account, or have questions regarding billing, please contact paperless@workman.com.

Co-op Advertising

Please submit your co-op advertising claims to coop@workman.com.