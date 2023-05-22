Workman Event Kits

Host A Wine Bible Tasting Event

Giving your guests some background about your theme and the bottles you’ll be tasting will help inform them and shape the event. Start your tasting with an introduction to the theme. For example, if you’ll be sampling pinot noirs from Sonoma County, California, and Burgundy, France, tell everyone a bit about the two regions, including similarities and diﬀerences and their respective climates. The book has tons of information about each region, so feel free to pull as much from Karen MacNeil as is helpful.