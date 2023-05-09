Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

Workman Publishing Company

Workman Author Events

Author Events

Meet our authors at these talks, storytimes, cooking demonstrations, workshops, and more!

April

Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte

There are Moms Way Worse Than You

Tuesday April 26th, 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET
Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte, author and illustrator of There Are Moms Way Worse Than You
In Conversation with Laura Willcox
Virtual event with Chevalier’s Books in Los Angeles, CA.
Details here.

SEE MORE OF GLENN BOOZAN’S EVENTS>

May

Austin Rogers

Austin Rodgers photo
The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

Monday May 2nd, 6:00 PM MT 
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-Person Trivia Event with BookBar in Denver, CO
Details here.

SEE MORE OF AUSTIN ROGERS’S EVENTS>

June

Joshua Jay

Joshua Jay photo

Saturday June 23rd, 7:00 PM ET 
Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think
In-person conversation with Herb Scher at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in New York, NY
Details here.

SEE MORE OF JOSHUA JAY’S EVENTS>

January

Leanne Brown

Leanne Brown
Good Enough.

Wednesday, January 12th, 7:30 PM EST  
Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough
In conversation with Hawa Hassan at Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, NY
Details here

SEE MORE OF LEANNE’S EVENTS>