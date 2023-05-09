Workman Author Events
Meet our authors at these talks, storytimes, cooking demonstrations, workshops, and more!
April
Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte
Tuesday April 26th, 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET
Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte, author and illustrator of There Are Moms Way Worse Than You
In Conversation with Laura Willcox
Virtual event with Chevalier’s Books in Los Angeles, CA.
Details here.
SEE MORE OF GLENN BOOZAN’S EVENTS>
May
Austin Rogers
Monday May 2nd, 6:00 PM MT
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-Person Trivia Event with BookBar in Denver, CO
Details here.
SEE MORE OF AUSTIN ROGERS’S EVENTS>
June
Joshua Jay
Saturday June 23rd, 7:00 PM ET
Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think
In-person conversation with Herb Scher at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in New York, NY
Details here.
SEE MORE OF JOSHUA JAY’S EVENTS>
January
Leanne Brown
Wednesday, January 12th, 7:30 PM EST
Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough
In conversation with Hawa Hassan at Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, NY
Details here.