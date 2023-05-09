Workman Author Events

Meet our authors at these talks, storytimes, cooking demonstrations, workshops, and more!

April

Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte

Tuesday April 26th, 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET

Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte, author and illustrator of There Are Moms Way Worse Than You

In Conversation with Laura Willcox

Virtual event with Chevalier’s Books in Los Angeles, CA.

Details here.

May

Austin Rogers

Monday May 2nd, 6:00 PM MT

Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia

In-Person Trivia Event with BookBar in Denver, CO

Details here.

June

Joshua Jay

Saturday June 23rd, 7:00 PM ET

Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think

In-person conversation with Herb Scher at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in New York, NY

Details here.

January

Leanne Brown

Wednesday, January 12th, 7:30 PM EST

Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough

In conversation with Hawa Hassan at Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, NY

Details here.

