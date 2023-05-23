Workman Librarians
Librarians
General Information for Librarians
Below you will find resources specifically meant for librarians regarding the Workman Publishing Company imprints of Algonquin Books, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, duopress labs, The Experiment, Storey Publishing, Timber Press, and Workman.
RA, Collection Development, and other resources
Author Events
Conference Calendar
Downloadable Reading Group Guides
Catalogs
Frequently Asked Questions
RA, Collection Development, and other resources
Follow us on Instagram to learn about our latest children’s and adult titles!
Visit Workman Library Instagram
Author Events
Please contact workman-libraryteam@hbgusa.com if you are interested in hosting an author at your library.
Conference Calendar
Academic and library conferences we are attending:
- ALA Annual 2022 – June 24-27
- ARSL 2022 – Sept 14-17
- AMLE 2022** – November 3-5
- NAEYC 2022** – November 16-19
- NCTE 2022 – November 17-20
- NSTA 2022** – July 21-24
- FYE 2023 – February 3-6
- TLA 2023 – April 19-22
- ALA Annual 2023 – June 22-27
Downloadable Reading Group Guides
Dozens of title suggestions for your book clubs, all with helpful discussion guides that include questions, author essays, author Q&As and more!
Catalogs
PDFs of all imprint catalogs are available for download.
Frequently Asked Questions
Have a question?
Featured Links
Subscribe To The Workman Update
Sign up now to get the latest information on all adult titles from Algonquin Books, Artisan, The Experiment, Storey Publishing, Timber Press, and Workman. There will be giveaways, exciting announcements, links to digital ARCs, cover reveals, book club suggestions, LibraryReads picks and more!
Contact Us
To learn more about the Library Marketing team at Workman Publishing,
click here.
If you would like to request downloadable adult egalleys, please visit Edelweiss and NetGalley
For more information, please contact: