Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

Workman Publishing Company

Workman Kids’ Stocking Stuffers

Kids’ Stocking Stuffers

Kids' Stocking Stuffers

  • Fandex Kids: Ocean

    Fandex Kids: Ocean

  • Fandex Kids: Dinosaurs

    Fandex Kids: Dinosaurs

  • The ABCs of Black History

    The ABCs of Black History

  • Color Your Own Stickers

    Color Your Own Stickers

  • Make Your Own Board Game

    Make Your Own Board Game

  • What a Blast!

    What a Blast!

  • A Taste of Honey

    A Taste of Honey

  • The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid

    The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid

  • The Ultimate Biography of Earth

    The Ultimate Biography of Earth

  • The Kids' Book of Sticker Love

    The Kids' Book of Sticker Love

  • Indestructibles: Taste the Fruit! (High Color High Contrast)

    Indestructibles: Taste the Fruit! (High Color High Contrast)

  • Indestructibles: Touch Your Nose! (High Color High Contrast)

    Indestructibles: Touch Your Nose! (High Color High Contrast)

  • Indestructibles: Love You, Baby

    Indestructibles: Love You, Baby

  • Cardboard Box Engineering

    Cardboard Box Engineering

  • You Don't Have to Be Everything

    You Don't Have to Be Everything

  • Spencer Loves You

    Spencer Loves You

  • Oakley the Squirrel: The Search for Z

    Oakley the Squirrel: The Search for Z

  • How to Go Anywhere (and Not Get Lost)

    How to Go Anywhere (and Not Get Lost)

  • I Believe in You

    I Believe in You

  • Pocket Piggies: Christmas!

    Pocket Piggies: Christmas!

  • Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)

    Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)

  • The Story of Christmas Story Book Set and Advent Calendar

    The Story of Christmas Story Book Set and Advent Calendar

  • Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby

    Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby

  • Mini House: Old MacDonald's Barn

    Mini House: Old MacDonald's Barn

  • Don't Check Out This Book!

    Don't Check Out This Book!

  • African Icons

    African Icons