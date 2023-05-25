Workman Jigsaw Puzzles Brand Page

Go to Hachette Book Group home

Jigsaw Puzzles

Life is better with puzzles! Enjoy these puzzles as a mindfulness break, a mental workout, or just an old-fashioned activity that brings the whole family together.

1,000-Piece Puzzles
750-Piece Puzzles
200-500-Piece Puzzles
Just For Kids

1,000-Piece Puzzles

  John Derian Paper Goods: Shells 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Shells 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Sea Life 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Sea Life 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Signs of the Zodiac 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Signs of the Zodiac 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Where the Crawdads Sing 1000-Piece Puzzle

    Where the Crawdads Sing 1000-Piece Puzzle

  1,000 Places to See Before You Die 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    1,000 Places to See Before You Die 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Everything Is Made Out of Magic 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow)

    Everything Is Made Out of Magic 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow)

  John Derian Paper Goods: Planet Earth 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Planet Earth 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: The Bower of Roses 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: The Bower of Roses 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: The Library 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: The Library 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  A Field of Pansies 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    A Field of Pansies 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Hello, Dahlias! 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Hello, Dahlias! 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Pansy Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Pansy Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Dare to Dream 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Dare to Dream 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Free to Just Be 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Free to Just Be 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift

  Home Sweet Home 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Home Sweet Home 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Garden Rose 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Garden Rose 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Painter's Palette 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Painter's Palette 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Three Carrots 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Three Carrots 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Mushrooms 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Mushrooms 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Bambi 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Bambi 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Still Life with Pineapple 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Still Life with Pineapple 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Garden Bounty 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Garden Bounty 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Crested Turkey 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Crested Turkey 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Friendship, Love, and Truth 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Friendship, Love, and Truth 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Butterfly Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Butterfly Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Fall Foxes 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Fall Foxes 1,000-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Tree of Birds 1,000-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Tree of Birds 1,000-Piece Puzzle

750-Piece Puzzles

  John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle

  John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle

    John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle

  Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle

    Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle

  The Illustrated Bestiary Puzzle: Monarch Butterfly (750 pieces)

    The Illustrated Bestiary Puzzle: Monarch Butterfly (750 pieces)

  The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)

    The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)

  The Illustrated Crystallary Puzzle: Garden Quartz (750 pieces)

    The Illustrated Crystallary Puzzle: Garden Quartz (750 pieces)

200-500-Piece Puzzles

  The 100 Most Jewish Foods: 500-Piece Circular Puzzle

    The 100 Most Jewish Foods: 500-Piece Circular Puzzle

  Nature Anatomy: Birds Puzzle (500 pieces)

    Nature Anatomy: Birds Puzzle (500 pieces)

  Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle

    Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle

  1964 Land Rover Series IIA 500-Piece Puzzle

    1964 Land Rover Series IIA 500-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: The Girl Who Reads to Birds 500-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: The Girl Who Reads to Birds 500-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: Rabbits 500-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: Rabbits 500-Piece Puzzle

  Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle

    Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle

  Nature Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

    Nature Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

  Ocean Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

    Ocean Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

Just for Kids

The books and calendars that inspired the puzzles

  John Derian Picture Book

    John Derian Picture Book

  John Derian Sticker Book

    John Derian Sticker Book

  In the Garden of My Dreams

    In the Garden of My Dreams

  A Man & His Watch

    A Man & His Watch

  A Man & His Car

    A Man & His Car

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sticker Book

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sticker Book

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free Notebook Set

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free Notebook Set

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free Daily Tracker

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free Daily Tracker

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sketchbook

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sketchbook

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sticky Notes

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sticky Notes

  All Good Things Are Wild and Free Wrapping Paper and Gift Tags

    All Good Things Are Wild and Free Wrapping Paper and Gift Tags