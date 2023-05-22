Workman First Year Experience

Go to Hachette Book Group home

Workman Academic invites you to discover a wide range of thought-provoking books and authors to inspire and engage your students. Whether you’re looking for fiction that fits a particular theme or nonfiction that generates discussion across multiple academic disciplines, we have an assortment of titles to suit your needs. In fact, several of our titles, including An American Marriage, In the Time of the Butterflies, The Leavers, What Unites Us, and Wrecked, have been used at colleges across the country.

Our catalog of titles is available for immediate access on Edelweiss.

If you have confirmed adoption of a title for your class and would like a desk copy, please visit this link: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-desk-copies/

If you are interested in considering a title for future adoption, please request an exam copy here: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-exam-copies/

Our policy is one copy for every 15 students.

Workman Speakers Bureau will help coordinate campus appearances from authors such as Lisa Ko, Jamal Joseph, and Dan Rather.

Our FYE specialist will assist you in selecting and purchasing the right title and in creating customized copies, providing ancillary materials, and facilitating bulk purchases. Email FYE@hbgusa.com with any questions.

We look forward to offering a unique and satisfying reading experience for you, your students, and your faculty. Thank you!

For more information about ordering, or if you have any questions, please contact FYE@hbgusa.com.

