Workman First Year Experience
First Year Experience
What Will Your FYE Read Be?
Workman Academic invites you to discover a wide range of thought-provoking books and authors to inspire and engage your students. Whether you’re looking for fiction that fits a particular theme or nonfiction that generates discussion across multiple academic disciplines, we have an assortment of titles to suit your needs. In fact, several of our titles, including An American Marriage, In the Time of the Butterflies, The Leavers, What Unites Us, and Wrecked, have been used at colleges across the country.
Our catalog of titles is available for immediate access on Edelweiss.
If you have confirmed adoption of a title for your class and would like a desk copy, please visit this link: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-desk-copies/
If you are interested in considering a title for future adoption, please request an exam copy here: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-exam-copies/
Our policy is one copy for every 15 students.
Workman Speakers Bureau will help coordinate campus appearances from authors such as Lisa Ko, Jamal Joseph, and Dan Rather.
Our FYE specialist will assist you in selecting and purchasing the right title and in creating customized copies, providing ancillary materials, and facilitating bulk purchases. Email FYE@hbgusa.com with any questions.
We look forward to offering a unique and satisfying reading experience for you, your students, and your faculty. Thank you!
FYE Catalog | Speakers Bureau
Categories
- African American
- Business & Economics
- Fiction
- History & Society
- Inspiration
- Jewish Interest
- Logic & Rhetoric
- Memoir & Biography
- Social Change, Leadership & Education
- Young Adult
For more information about ordering, or if you have any questions, please contact FYE@hbgusa.com.
All First Year Experience Titles
-
-
As the World Burns
-
At the Edge of the Haight
-
An American Marriage (Oprah's Book Club)
-
A Better Man
-
-
Belong
-
Body Talk
-
The Book of Delights
-
Buttermilk Graffiti
-
Can I Wear My Nose Ring to the Interview?
-
The Crossroads of Should and Must
-
(Don't) Call Me Crazy
-
Down Along with That Devil's Bones
-
Everywhere You Don't Belong
-
Foreshadow
-
The Floating World
-
-
The Genome Defense
-
The Girl Who Fell from the Sky
-
How I Shed My Skin
-
How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents
-
-
I Will Teach You to Be Rich
-
If You Could Be Mine
-
-
In the Time of the Butterflies
-
The Last Nomad
-
The Leavers (National Book Award Finalist)
-
Libertie
-
Love, Zac
-
Miracle Country
-
Made in China
-
The Mountains Sing
-
Mudbound
-
-
The Nature Principle
-
Nowhere Girl
-
Of Bears and Ballots
-
The Optimistic Decade
-
The Opposite of Hate
-
Ordinary Girls
-
Orhan's Inheritance
-
Panther Baby
-
Paper Bullets
-
Pumpkinflowers
-
Purple Hibiscus
-
Running the Rift
-
Silver Sparrow
-
-
-
-
We Are Called to Be a Movement
-
We Love You, Charlie Freeman
-
What Unites Us
-
When She Woke
-
Wrecked
-
Young Jane Young
