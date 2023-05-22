Workman Brainquest PTA Fundraising Program

Earn money for your school with books that keep kids learning…and great gifts for everyone on your list!

Why work with us? We’ve been publishing bestselling books, calendars, and stationery products (and now jigsaw puzzles!), for more than 50 years.

We publish Brain Quest, America’s #1 educational bestseller, with more than 50 million copies in print. Curriculum-based but infused with a spirit of fun, it’s loved by kids, trusted by parents, and used and recommended by teachers because it works—and entertains, too.

How to participate: With the Workman PTA Fundraising Program, parents can order Brain Quest workbooks and decks, as well as any of our bestselling books, puzzles and calendars, and earn 30% on every purchase for their school or PTA.

Here’s how: Parents order online using a unique promo code that has been set up for your school. We mail the books directly to students’ homes and, at the end of the fundraising period, we’ll cut a check for 30% of the total (not including shipping or sales tax) to the PTA.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4jwbO7mWZWyIZ_q_gEpiJ3Jiy0ZUpwReKEpyMC5rt8iR78A/viewform [create formstack?]