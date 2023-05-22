Workman Educators

Educators

Your resource for everything from K-12 to Higher Education

Below you will find resources specifically meant for educators regarding the Workman Publishing Company imprints of Algonquin Books, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, duopress, Erewhon Books, The Experiment, Familius, Storey Publishing, Timber Press, and Workman

Featured

Author Appearances

Our authors would love to meet your students! For information regarding planning an in-person or Skype author visit, please email: workman-libraryteam@hbgusa.com

Reading Guides and Lesson Plans

Bring our books into your classroom for reading group discussions or curriculum with these handy discussion guides and lesson plans.

View Reading Plans and Lesson Plans

State Awards

We have books that are featured on state award lists from all over the country. See what books are on your state award list!

View Our State Awards Titles

First Year Experience (FYE)

We invite you to discover a wide range of thought-provoking books to inspire and engage your students. Whether you’re looking for fiction that fits a particular theme or nonfiction that generates discussion across multiple academic disciplines, we have an assortment of titles to suit your needs.

Learn About FYE

Desk Copy Requests for Professors

Our policy is one copy for every 15 students.

Conference Calendar

ALA Annual 2022 – June 24-27

ARSL 2022 – Sept 14-17

AMLE 2022** – November 3-5

NAEYC 2022** – November 16-19

NCTE 2022 – November 17-20

NSTA 2022** – July 21-24

FYE 2023 – February 3-6

TLA 2023 – April 19-22

ALA Annual 2023 – June 22-27

Frequently Asked Questions

Have a question about our program?

View Our FAQS

Featured Links

Greetings from Workman’s Library Land is a newsletter dedicated to bringing you the latest information on all the children’s books from Workman Publishing, Algonquin Young Readers, Storey, Duopress, and all our wonderful imprints. Sign-up to receive book recommendations, updates on author events, conference happenings, giveaways, and more!

Contact Us

Questions? Email Us!