Workman Educators
Educators
Your resource for everything from K-12 to Higher Education
Below you will find resources specifically meant for educators regarding the Workman Publishing Company imprints of Algonquin Books, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, duopress, Erewhon Books, The Experiment, Familius, Storey Publishing, Timber Press, and Workman
Featured
Author Appearances
Our authors would love to meet your students! For information regarding planning an in-person or Skype author visit, please email: workman-libraryteam@hbgusa.com
Reading Guides and Lesson Plans
Bring our books into your classroom for reading group discussions or curriculum with these handy discussion guides and lesson plans.
View Reading Plans and Lesson Plans
State Awards
We have books that are featured on state award lists from all over the country. See what books are on your state award list!
First Year Experience (FYE)
We invite you to discover a wide range of thought-provoking books to inspire and engage your students. Whether you’re looking for fiction that fits a particular theme or nonfiction that generates discussion across multiple academic disciplines, we have an assortment of titles to suit your needs.
Desk Copy Requests for Professors
If you have confirmed adoption of a title for your class and would like a desk copy, please visit this link: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-desk-copies/
If you are interested in considering a title for future adoption, please request an exam copy here: https://www.hbglibrary.com/landing-page/hachette-academic-exam-copies/
Our policy is one copy for every 15 students.
Conference Calendar
- ALA Annual 2022 – June 24-27
- ARSL 2022 – Sept 14-17
- AMLE 2022** – November 3-5
- NAEYC 2022** – November 16-19
- NCTE 2022 – November 17-20
- NSTA 2022** – July 21-24
- FYE 2023 – February 3-6
- TLA 2023 – April 19-22
- ALA Annual 2023 – June 22-27
Frequently Asked Questions
Have a question about our program?
Featured Links
Workman’s Kids & YA Newsletter
Greetings from Workman’s Library Land is a newsletter dedicated to bringing you the latest information on all the children’s books from Workman Publishing, Algonquin Young Readers, Storey, Duopress, and all our wonderful imprints. Sign-up to receive book recommendations, updates on author events, conference happenings, giveaways, and more!
Contact Us
To learn more about the Educational and Library Marketing team at
Workman Publishing, click here.