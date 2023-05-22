Workman Bulk Sales & Corporate Gifts
Bulk Sales & Corporate Gifts
Books and calendars make great gifts!
No matter what the occasion—whether you’re looking for a year-end gift for your customers, or a way to say thank you to your employees for a job well done—we’ve got the answer.
Here’s a selection of our bestselling corporate gift titles—books and calendars—and there are thousands more to choose from. All of our titles are available at special discounts when purchased in bulk. We can even add your logo on larger orders. Visit our custom publishing page for more information.
For more information, or to learn about our special discounts, please contact bulksales@workman.com.
Holiday Gifts
Gastro Obscura
Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking
The Jewish Foods Memory Game
Collective Wisdom
John Derian Sticker Book
Unearthing The Secret Garden
Give Thanks
The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cookies
The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cocktails
The Artisanal Kitchen: Jewish Holiday Baking
The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia
Paint by Sticker Kids: Christmas
The 100 Most Jewish Foods
Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby
Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)
2023 Calendars
Parenting & Family
Activity Books For All ages
Children's Books and Education
The Big Fat Middle School Math Workbook
Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook
Beautiful Oops!
Make Your Own Money
African Icons
Summer Brain Quest: Between Grades 2 & 3
Everything You Need to Ace Science in One Big Fat Notebook
Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook
The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid
The Constitution Decoded
Be Kind
How to Be a Person
The Girl Who Drank the Moon (Winner of the 2017 Newbery Medal)
Cooking Class Global Feast!
Early Literacy
travel
food and drink
-
The Beer Bible: Second Edition
Let's Eat Italy!
The Martini
The Negroni
How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying
The French Laundry, Per Se
The Noma Guide to Fermentation
The Kitchen without Borders
Let's Eat France!
A Field Guide to Whisky
Good and Cheap
Bueno y Barato
Politics, Equity, and Social Change
climate change
health and wellness
inspiration
business
Hobbies/Gifts for Everyone
puzzles
Home Sweet Home 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle
All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift
High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle
John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle
John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle
John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle
1964 Land Rover Series IIA 500-Piece Puzzle
Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle
Nathalie Lété: The Girl Who Reads to Birds 500-Piece Puzzle
Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle
Nathalie Lété: Rabbits 500-Piece Puzzle
The Illustrated Crystallary Puzzle: Garden Quartz (750 pieces)
The Illustrated Bestiary Puzzle: Monarch Butterfly (750 pieces)
The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)
Ocean Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)
Nature Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)
Interested in Corporate Gifts?
We have thousands of titles to choose from! Contact us for more information and to learn about our special discounts.