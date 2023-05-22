Workman Bulk Sales & Corporate Gifts

Bulk Sales & Corporate Gifts

Books and calendars make great gifts!

No matter what the occasion—whether you’re looking for a year-end gift for your customers, or a way to say thank you to your employees for a job well done—we’ve got the answer.

Here’s a selection of our bestselling corporate gift titles—books and calendars—and there are thousands more to choose from. All of our titles are available at special discounts when purchased in bulk. We can even add your logo on larger orders. Visit our custom publishing page for more information.

For more information, or to learn about our special discounts, please contact bulksales@workman.com.



Holiday Gifts Gastro Obscura

Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking

The Jewish Foods Memory Game

Collective Wisdom

John Derian Sticker Book

Unearthing The Secret Garden

Give Thanks

The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cookies

The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cocktails

The Artisanal Kitchen: Jewish Holiday Baking

The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia

Paint by Sticker Kids: Christmas





The 100 Most Jewish Foods

Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby

Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)

2023 Calendars The New York Times Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Richard Scarry Big Busy Family 2023 Wall Calendar

Audubon Nature Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023

Audubon Nature Wall Calendar 2023

Parenting & Family What to Expect the First Year

What to Expect When You're Expecting

When the World Feels Like a Scary Place

In Case You Get Hit by a Bus



How to Raise a Reader

How to Care for Aging Parents, 3rd Edition

Activity Books For All ages The Reverse Coloring Book™

Paint by Sticker Kids: Mermaids & Magic!

Paint by Sticker

Paint by Sticker Kids: Zoo Animals





399 Games, Puzzles & Trivia Challenges Specially Designed to Keep Your Brain Young.

The Kids' Book of Paper Love

Children's Books and Education The Big Fat Middle School Math Workbook

Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook

Beautiful Oops!

Make Your Own Money

African Icons



Summer Brain Quest: Between Grades 2 & 3

Everything You Need to Ace Science in One Big Fat Notebook

Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook

The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid

The Constitution Decoded

Be Kind

How to Be a Person

The Girl Who Drank the Moon (Winner of the 2017 Newbery Medal)

Cooking Class Global Feast!

Early Literacy Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!

Indestructibles: Bebé, vamos a comer! / Baby, Let's Eat!

Indestructibles: Mama and Baby!

Indestructibles: Baby Peekaboo

Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!



Pocket Piggies: I Love You!



Baby's First Kind Words

Move!

ABC Animals!: A Scanimation Picture Book

travel Kinfolk Travel

Cabin Tripping

1,000 Places to See Before You Die (Deluxe Edition)

Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition



The Food Lover's Guide to Paris

1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die

1,000 Places to See Before You Die

Outback

Surviving the Great Outdoors

food and drink Gastro Obscura

Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking

The Beer Bible: Second Edition

Let's Eat Italy!

The Martini

The Negroni

How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying

The French Laundry, Per Se

The Noma Guide to Fermentation

The Kitchen without Borders

Let's Eat France!

A Field Guide to Whisky

Good and Cheap

Bueno y Barato

Politics, Equity, and Social Change Kids on the March

The ABCs of Black History

Posters for a Green New Deal



We Are Called to Be a Movement

What Unites Us

Why We March

Be a Voter!

Votes for Women!

climate change When the World Runs Dry

The Atlas of a Changing Climate

health and wellness A Field Guide to Men's Health

How to Sleep

The New Rules of Aging Well

Younger Next Year

Younger Next Year for Women

The Illustrated Herbiary

The New Health Rules

A Woman's Guide to Cannabis

Real Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition

inspiration The Gratitude Explorer Workbook

Think Happy, Be Happy

You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job.

Belong

A Book That Takes Its Time

Wake Up Grateful

Everyday Gratitude

The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures



business

In the Company of Women



1501 Ways to Reward Employees

I Will Teach You to Be Rich

Making a Life

Keep Going



Hobbies/Gifts for Everyone How Magicians Think

A Man & His Car

Play Like a Girl



1,000 Books to Read Before You Die

Guitar

Strong Is the New Pretty

The Heart of a Boy

Life in the Sloth Lane

A Man & His Watch

Medal of Honor, Revised & Updated Third Edition

The Book of Delights

puzzles Home Sweet Home 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle

All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift

High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle

John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle

John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle

John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle

1964 Land Rover Series IIA 500-Piece Puzzle

Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle

Nathalie Lété: The Girl Who Reads to Birds 500-Piece Puzzle

Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle

Nathalie Lété: Rabbits 500-Piece Puzzle

The Illustrated Crystallary Puzzle: Garden Quartz (750 pieces)

The Illustrated Bestiary Puzzle: Monarch Butterfly (750 pieces)

The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)

Ocean Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

Nature Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)



bulksales@workman.com