Workman Contact Us

Contact Us

Frequently Asked Questions

For customer service support or questions about ordering click here.

For submissions click here.

For international queries click here.

For educators and librarians click here.

Workman Publishing Company

225 Varick Street

New York, NY 10014-4381

212-254-5900 (phone)

212-254-8098 (fax)

info@workman.com

For Media inquiries, please email publicityinfo@workman.com

Artisan Books

225 Varick St.

New York, NY 10014-4381

212-254-5900 (phone)

212-677-6692 (fax)

artisaninfo@artisanbooks.com

Algonquin Books

PO Box 2225

Chapel Hill, NC 27515-2225

919-967-0108 (phone)

919-933-0272 (fax)

inquiry@algonquin.com

For Media inquiries, please email Michael McKenzie at michael@algonquin.com

Storey Publishing

210 MASS MoCA Way

North Adams, MA 01247

413-346-2100 (phone)

413-346-2199 (fax)

sales@storey.com

Timber Press

133 SW 2nd Ave., Ste. 450

Portland, Oregon 97204

1-503-227-2878 (phone)

1-503-227-3070

info@timberpress.com

For media and event inquiries, please email publicity@timberpress.com

The Experiment, LLC

220 East 23rd St, Ste 600

New York, NY 10010

1-212-889-1659

www.theexperimentpublishing.com

duopress

8 Market Place, Suite 300

Baltimore, MD 21202

1-443-895-4116

www.duopressbooks.com

Erewhon Books

2 West 29th Street, Suite 3S

New York, NY 10001

info@erewhonbooks.com

For media and event inquiries, please email Martin Cahill at martin@erewhonbooks.com

Familius

1254 Commerce Way

Sanger, CA 93657

1-559-876-2170

www.familius.com