Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Free shipping on $45+

Workman Publishing Company

Workman Contact Us

Contact Us

Frequently Asked Questions

For customer service support or questions about ordering click here.

For submissions click here.

For international queries click here.

For educators and librarians click here.

Workman Publishing Company

225 Varick Street
New York, NY 10014-4381
212-254-5900 (phone)
212-254-8098 (fax)
info@workman.com

For Media inquiries, please email publicityinfo@workman.com

Artisan Books

225 Varick St.
New York, NY 10014-4381
212-254-5900 (phone)
212-677-6692 (fax)
artisaninfo@artisanbooks.com

Algonquin Books

PO Box 2225
Chapel Hill, NC 27515-2225
919-967-0108 (phone)
919-933-0272 (fax)
inquiry@algonquin.com

For Media inquiries, please email Michael McKenzie at michael@algonquin.com

Storey Publishing

210 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA 01247
413-346-2100 (phone)
413-346-2199 (fax)
sales@storey.com

Timber Press

133 SW 2nd Ave., Ste. 450
Portland, Oregon 97204
1-503-227-2878 (phone)
1-503-227-3070
info@timberpress.com
For media and event inquiries, please email publicity@timberpress.com

The Experiment, LLC

220 East 23rd St, Ste 600
New York, NY 10010
1-212-889-1659
www.theexperimentpublishing.com

duopress

8 Market Place, Suite 300
Baltimore, MD 21202
1-443-895-4116
www.duopressbooks.com

Erewhon Books

2 West 29th Street, Suite 3S
New York, NY 10001
info@erewhonbooks.com
For media and event inquiries, please email Martin Cahill at martin@erewhonbooks.com

Familius

1254 Commerce Way
Sanger, CA 93657
1-559-876-2170
www.familius.com