Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

Workman Publishing Company

Workman Baby Shower Gifts

Baby Shower Gifts

Baby Shower Gifts With Humor + Heart For Mom

  • There Are Moms Way Worse Than You

    There Are Moms Way Worse Than You

  • A Modern Parents' Guide to Nursery Rhymes

    A Modern Parents' Guide to Nursery Rhymes

  • Mom Milestones

    Mom Milestones

  • Moms Have More Fun Humor Book Set

    Moms Have More Fun Humor Book Set

More Books Perfect For Baby Showers

  • What to Expect When You're Expecting

    What to Expect When You're Expecting

  • What to Expect the First Year

    What to Expect the First Year

  • The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner

    The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner

  • Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!

    Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!

  • Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!

    Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!

  • Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!

    Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!

  • Indestructibles: Things That Go!

    Indestructibles: Things That Go!

  • Crinkle, Crinkle, Little Star

    Crinkle, Crinkle, Little Star

  • Indestructibles: Early Learning 4-book set

    Indestructibles: Early Learning 4-book set

  • Toddlers Are A**holes

    Toddlers Are A**holes

  • The Montessori Baby

    The Montessori Baby

  • How to Raise a Reader

    How to Raise a Reader

  • Parent Hacks

    Parent Hacks