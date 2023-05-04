Workman About

About

Meet Our Company

Workman Publishing is part of Hachette Book Group. It includes Workman, Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey Publishing, and Timber Press. We are also the distributor for The Experiment, Erewhon Books, and Familius.

We are publishers of award-winning cookbooks, parenting/pregnancy guides, books on gardening, country living, and humor, as well as children’s books, gift books, fiction, and the bestselling calendar line in the business. Located in the heart of New York’s Greenwich Village, in a converted printers’ building, our offices are high-energy and creative, filled with people who are passionate about what they do. We also have offices in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; North Adams, Massachusetts; and Portland, Oregon.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Click here to learn more about our commitment to diversity.

Workman Wellness

As the publisher of many bestselling books on health and wellness, from Younger Next Year and New Health Rules to Real Happiness, The Little Book of Zen, and Keep Your Brain Alive, we practice what we publish with weekly meetings of the Yoga Group, Meditation Group, Running Club, the Knit and Crochet Lunch Club, as well as an annual company-wide seasonal Healthy Potluck lunch.

Volunteering and Charitable Gifts

We are a caring and generous group of people who love to do volunteer work together. Four days a year we gather as a company and give our time to organizations like Goddard Riverside, Grow NYC, City Harvest, and God’s Love We Deliver. We’re also ardent fund-raisers and Workman matches 50% of all personal giving.

Community Events

Whether it’s dressing up for Halloween or ice-skating in Central Park or a summer Field Day or Beer & Game Night late on a Friday afternoon, we look for any excuse to get together and have fun.

Benefits and Perks

Workman provides its employees with generous health coverage, a 401K matching program, paid family leave, an FSA plan, and tuition and gym reimbursement.

There are also warm bagels and fresh fruit every Monday morning, five additional vacation days during the summer, in-house activities and events, an anniversary recognition program (starting with a batch of movie tickets and, after 25 years, a trip to anywhere in the world), and much more.

