Marketing Promotions

Ways to Interact with Workman Products

Workman regularly partners with national brands, creates interactive event kits, develops educator guides, and designs custom promotional materials.

Workman event kits help book retailers and libraries host lively and interactive authorless events. Events can range from story hours complete with crafts and music to hands-on science experiments; from wine tastings to group coloring sessions, and we have kits to provide the recipes to go with them all!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW EVENT KITS

Bring our books into the classroom or lead a reading group with guidance from our educator and discussion guides.

CLICK HERE FOR READING GUIDES AND LESSON PLANS

For partnerships and other marketing or promotional inquiries, email marketing@workman.com.

Workman also creates websites for some of our books. Celebrate Oops! is an initiative designed to build confidence and turn accidents into teaching moments. Barbecue Bible is the definitive website for all your grilling and smoking needs from Steven Raichlen. And Katie Workman’s The Mom 100 provides recipes, tips, and insights for every home kitchen.

Book Retail Coop Claim

To submit a book retail coop claim, please fill out the form below.

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE COOP CLAIM FORM