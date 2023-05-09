International Sales & Rights
Frequently Asked Questions
Translation Rights and International Book Fairs
I would like to buy the rights to translate and publish a Storey and/or Timber book.
Inquiries for translation rights to books published by Storey and Timber should be directed to maribeth.casey@hbgusa.com.
I am a translator, and I’d like to translate a book into my language. How should I proceed?
We license translation rights to international publishers, and they are responsible for hiring a translator. Workman Publishing does not license to individuals, only to accredited publishing houses.
I would like to make an appointment for the Frankfurt/London/Bologna book fair. Whom do I contact?
You can request book fair appointments by contacting international.inquiries@workman.com.
International Retailers and Customers
- How can I order a Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, and/or Artisan book/calendar from outside the US?
- I would like to buy a copy of What to Expect When You’re Expecting in my language.
- I have an international publicity request. Whom do I contact?
I would like to buy the rights to translate and publish a Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, and/or Artisan book.
Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, and Artisan translation rights for the languages listed below are represented by subagents. Please contact the appropriate agent for more information.
Inquiries for languages not represented by a subagent can be directed to international.inquiries@workman.com.
Chinese Traditional/Complex
Big Apple Agency
Tel: +886 2 8771 4611
Email: chris-lin@bigapple1-china.com
Chinese Simplified
Big Apple Agency
Tel: +86 0 21 6658 0096
Email: wendy-king@bigapple1-china.com
Czech or Slovak
Kristin Olson Literary Agency s.r.o.
Tel: +420 222 582 042
Email: kristin.olson@litag.cz
Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Icelandic, Norwegian, and Swedish
Sebes & Bisseling Literary Agency
Tel: +31 20 616 09 40
Email: office@sebes.nl
Greek
JLM Literary Agency
Tel: +30 1 36 47 187
Email: jlm@jlm.gr
Hebrew
The Deborah Harris Agency
Tel: +972 (0)2 5633237
Email: efrat@thedeborahharrisagency.com
Hungarian
Katai & Bolza Literary Agents
Tel: +36 1 456 03 13
Email: peter@kataibolza.hu
Italy
The Italian Literary Agency
Tel: +39 02 86 54 45
Email: chiara.piovan@italianliterary.com
Japanese
Japan Uni Agency, Inc.
Tel: +81 3 3295 0301
Email: miko.yamanouchi@japanuni.co.jp
Korean
KCC/Korea Copyright Center Inc.
Tel: +82 2 725 3350
Email: kcc@kccseoul.com
Polish
Graal Ltd.
Tel: +48 22 895 2000
Email: paulina.machnik@graal.com.pl
Romanian
SIMONA KESSLER INTERNATIONAL COPYRIGHT AGENCY LTD
Tel: (004021) 316 48 06
Email: andreea@kessler-agency.ro
Russian
Alexander Korzhenevski Agency
Tel/Fax: +7 95 463 4412
Email: alex.akagency@gmail.com
Serbian/Croatian/Bulgarian/Slovenian/Macedonian
Plima Literary Agency
Tel: +381 11 304 6386
Email: mila@plimaliterary.rs
Spanish and Portuguese
International Editors’ Co. / Yañez Agencia Literaria
Tel: +34 932 00 71 07
Email: sandra.biel@internationaleditors.com
International Retailers and Customers
How can I order a Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey, and/or Timber book/calendar from outside the US?
If you wish to order single copies of our titles, please visit your favorite local or online store. International retailers or wholesalers should contact the Workman distributor or sales representative in your country, as noted below.
Canada
Thomas Allen & Son, Ltd.
Tel: 800-387-4333
Email: info@t-allen.com
Website: thomasallen.ca
UK
Melia Publishing Services, Ltd.
Tel: +44 1628 633673
Email: melia@melia.co.uk
Website: melia.co.uk
Australia
Hardie Grant
Tel: +61 3 8520 6444
Email: sales@hardiegrant.com.au
Website: hardiegrant.com.au/books
Australia (Storey/Timber only)
Peribo Pty. Ltd.
Tel: +61 0 2 9457 0011
Email: info@peribo.com.au
Website: peribo.com.au
New Zealand
Bookreps NZ
Tel: +64 9 419 2635
Email: sales@bookreps.co.nz
Website: bookreps.co.nz
South Africa
Phambili
Tel: +27 11 455 0091
Email: orders@phambili.com
Website: phambiliagencies.com
Asia and the Middle East
Curreri World Services
Tel: 978-921-8020
Email: michelle@curreriworldsvs.net
Sonja Merz International
Tel: 978-270-9714
Email: sonja@sonjamerz.com
Latin America and the Caribbean
Jennifer Gray
Tel: (212) 364-1515
Email: Jennifer.Gray@hbgusa.com
Mexico
Hachette Livre México
Heriberto Domínguez Inda
hdominguez@larousse.com.mx
Tel: 5511021300 Ext 283
Germany & Switzerland
Zoe Rutherford
Tel: +44 (0)7920 298830
Email: zoe.rutherford@hachette.co.uk
Western Europe
Amanda Ahadizadeh
Tel: +44 (0)7831 715923
Email: amanda.ahadizadeh@hachette.co.uk
Nordics and the Baltics
Anne-Katrine Buch
Tel: +44 (0)7557 758164
Email: anne-Katrine.buch@hachette.co.uk
South Eastern Europe
Ed Barr-Sim
Tel: +44 (0)7825 025956
Email: ed.barr-sim@hachette.co.uk
Eastern Europe (excl Baltics)
Jack Baverstock
Tel: +44 (0)2031 226092
Email: jack.baverstock@hachette.co.uk
All Other Countries
Tel: 212-614-7554
Email: international.inquiries@workman.com
I would like to buy a copy of What to Expect When You’re Expecting in my language.
Please contact Alan Nevins at:
Renaissance Literary & Talent
Tel: 323-848-8305
Email: alan@rltagency.net
Website: renaissancemgmt.net
I have an international publicity request. Whom do I contact?
UK
Mark McGinlay
McGinlay Rushmer Public Relations
Tel: 44 7801 982844
Email: mrpublicrelationsuk@gmail.com
Canada
David Glover
Thomas Allen & Son, Ltd.
Tel: 905-475-9126 x325
Email: david.glover@t-allen.com
All Other International Publicity Requests
Sara High
Workman Publishing
Tel: 212-614-7757
Email: sara.high@hbgusa.com