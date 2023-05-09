International Sales & Rights

Frequently Asked Questions

Translation Rights and International Book Fairs

I would like to buy the rights to translate and publish a Storey and/or Timber book.

Inquiries for translation rights to books published by Storey and Timber should be directed to maribeth.casey@hbgusa.com.

Back to the Top

I am a translator, and I’d like to translate a book into my language. How should I proceed?

We license translation rights to international publishers, and they are responsible for hiring a translator. Workman Publishing does not license to individuals, only to accredited publishing houses.

Back to the Top

I would like to make an appointment for the Frankfurt/London/Bologna book fair. Whom do I contact?

You can request book fair appointments by contacting international.inquiries@workman.com.

Back to the Top

International Retailers and Customers

I would like to buy the rights to translate and publish a Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, and/or Artisan book.

Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, and Artisan translation rights for the languages listed below are represented by subagents. Please contact the appropriate agent for more information.

Inquiries for languages not represented by a subagent can be directed to international.inquiries@workman.com.

Chinese Traditional/Complex

Big Apple Agency

Tel: +886 2 8771 4611

Email: chris-lin@bigapple1-china.com

Chinese Simplified

Big Apple Agency

Tel: +86 0 21 6658 0096

Email: wendy-king@bigapple1-china.com

Czech or Slovak

Kristin Olson Literary Agency s.r.o.

Tel: +420 222 582 042

Email: kristin.olson@litag.cz

Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Icelandic, Norwegian, and Swedish

Sebes & Bisseling Literary Agency

Tel: +31 20 616 09 40

Email: office@sebes.nl

Greek

JLM Literary Agency

Tel: +30 1 36 47 187

Email: jlm@jlm.gr

Hebrew

The Deborah Harris Agency

Tel: +972 (0)2 5633237

Email: efrat@thedeborahharrisagency.com

Hungarian

Katai & Bolza Literary Agents

Tel: +36 1 456 03 13

Email: peter@kataibolza.hu

Italy

The Italian Literary Agency

Tel: +39 02 86 54 45

Email: chiara.piovan@italianliterary.com

Japanese

Japan Uni Agency, Inc.

Tel: +81 3 3295 0301

Email: miko.yamanouchi@japanuni.co.jp

Korean

KCC/Korea Copyright Center Inc.

Tel: +82 2 725 3350

Email: kcc@kccseoul.com

Polish

Graal Ltd.

Tel: +48 22 895 2000

Email: paulina.machnik@graal.com.pl

Romanian

SIMONA KESSLER INTERNATIONAL COPYRIGHT AGENCY LTD

Tel: (004021) 316 48 06

Email: andreea@kessler-agency.ro

Russian

Alexander Korzhenevski Agency

Tel/Fax: +7 95 463 4412

Email: alex.akagency@gmail.com

Serbian/Croatian/Bulgarian/Slovenian/Macedonian

Plima Literary Agency

Tel: +381 11 304 6386

Email: mila@plimaliterary.rs

Spanish and Portuguese

International Editors’ Co. / Yañez Agencia Literaria

Tel: +34 932 00 71 07

Email: sandra.biel@internationaleditors.com

Back to the Top

International Retailers and Customers

How can I order a Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey, and/or Timber book/calendar from outside the US?

If you wish to order single copies of our titles, please visit your favorite local or online store. International retailers or wholesalers should contact the Workman distributor or sales representative in your country, as noted below.

Canada

Thomas Allen & Son, Ltd.

Tel: 800-387-4333

Email: info@t-allen.com

Website: thomasallen.ca

UK

Melia Publishing Services, Ltd.

Tel: +44 1628 633673

Email: melia@melia.co.uk

Website: melia.co.uk

Australia

Hardie Grant

Tel: +61 3 8520 6444

Email: sales@hardiegrant.com.au

Website: hardiegrant.com.au/books

Australia (Storey/Timber only)

Peribo Pty. Ltd.

Tel: +61 0 2 9457 0011

Email: info@peribo.com.au

Website: peribo.com.au

New Zealand

Bookreps NZ

Tel: +64 9 419 2635

Email: sales@bookreps.co.nz

Website: bookreps.co.nz

South Africa

Phambili

Tel: +27 11 455 0091

Email: orders@phambili.com

Website: phambiliagencies.com

Asia and the Middle East

Curreri World Services

Tel: 978-921-8020

Email: michelle@curreriworldsvs.net

Sonja Merz International

Tel: 978-270-9714

Email: sonja@sonjamerz.com

Latin America and the Caribbean

Jennifer Gray

Tel: (212) 364-1515

Email: Jennifer.Gray@hbgusa.com

Mexico

Hachette Livre México

Heriberto Domínguez Inda

hdominguez@larousse.com.mx

Tel: 5511021300 Ext 283

Germany & Switzerland

Zoe Rutherford

Tel: +44 (0)7920 298830

Email: zoe.rutherford@hachette.co.uk

Western Europe

Amanda Ahadizadeh

Tel: +44 (0)7831 715923

Email: amanda.ahadizadeh@hachette.co.uk

Nordics and the Baltics

Anne-Katrine Buch

Tel: +44 (0)7557 758164

Email: anne-Katrine.buch@hachette.co.uk

South Eastern Europe

Ed Barr-Sim

Tel: +44 (0)7825 025956

Email: ed.barr-sim@hachette.co.uk

Eastern Europe (excl Baltics)

Jack Baverstock

Tel: +44 (0)2031 226092

Email: jack.baverstock@hachette.co.uk

All Other Countries

Tel: 212-614-7554

Email: international.inquiries@workman.com

Back to the Top

I would like to buy a copy of What to Expect When You’re Expecting in my language.

Please contact Alan Nevins at:

Renaissance Literary & Talent

Tel: 323-848-8305

Email: alan@rltagency.net

Website: renaissancemgmt.net

Back to the Top

I have an international publicity request. Whom do I contact?

UK

Mark McGinlay

McGinlay Rushmer Public Relations

Tel: 44 7801 982844

Email: mrpublicrelationsuk@gmail.com

Canada

David Glover

Thomas Allen & Son, Ltd.

Tel: 905-475-9126 x325

Email: david.glover@t-allen.com

All Other International Publicity Requests

Sara High

Workman Publishing

Tel: 212-614-7757

Email: sara.high@hbgusa.com