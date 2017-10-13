Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
Featured Author
Ijeoma Oluo
Ijeoma Oluo is a writer and speaker whose work on race has been featured in The Guardian, New York magazine, xoJane, Jezebel, and more. She is also an editor-at-large at The Establishment, and Seattle magazine named her “one of the most influential people” in Seattle.
Featured Author
Jessica Valenti
Featured Author
Julie Scelfo
Julie Scelfo is a frequent contributor to the New York Times, where her stories about how we live routinely appear on the Times‘s more e-mailed list. Prior to joining the Times in 2007, Scelfo was a correspondent at Newsweek, where she covered breaking news and wrote about society and human behavior. She covered the events of September 11, 2001, live from lower Manhattan, then reported extensively on the attack’s environmental and emotional aftermath. Scelfo lives with her family in New York City.
Featured Author
Andrea Owen
Featured Author
Susan Stryker
Featured Author
Julia Serano
Julia’s background as a writer, performer, activist, and biologist (she has a PhD in biochemistry from Columbia University) makes her a unique voice on the subjects of gender and sexism. She has the rare gift of being able to present complex ideas from feminism and gender/queer theory, and to interweave them with her personal experiences as a bisexual trans woman, in a clear, compelling, and entertaining manner.